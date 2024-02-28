BMW Considering EV Battery Plant in Thailand – Bkk Post

fbpx

February 28, 2024

BMW plans to build a battery factory for electric vehicles in Rayong, on Thailand’s eastern seaboard this year, to take advantage of Thai government incentives for local battery makers


A lithium battery pack is seen at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing in this April 2016 file photo by Reuters.

 

The chief executive of BMW in Thailand says the group plans to build a battery factory for electric vehicles in Rayong, on the country’s eastern seaboard this year, according a report by the Bangkok Post, which said the group made this decision because China is expanding its EV investment and supply chains in the country, and the Thai government last week endorsed the idea of cash grants for local EV battery makers, with the aim of Thailand becoming a regional hub for electric vehicles.

BMW, which has battery production plants in China and Hungary, wants Thailand to be its export base for EV batteries, but final decisions on the investment budget and production capacity would be based on factors such as market demand and the global supply of computer chips, CEO Alexander Baraka was quoted as saying.

Read the full report: Bangkok Post.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

