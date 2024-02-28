BMW Considering EV Battery Plant in Thailand – Bkk Post

The chief executive of BMW in Thailand says the group plans to build a battery factory for electric vehicles in Rayong, on the country’s eastern seaboard this year, according a report by the Bangkok Post, which said the group made this decision because China is expanding its EV investment and supply chains in the country, and the Thai government last week endorsed the idea of cash grants for local EV battery makers, with the aim of Thailand becoming a regional hub for electric vehicles.
BMW, which has battery production plants in China and Hungary, wants Thailand to be its export base for EV batteries, but final decisions on the investment budget and production capacity would be based on factors such as market demand and the global supply of computer chips, CEO Alexander Baraka was quoted as saying.
Read the full report: Bangkok Post.
ALSO SEE:
China’s EV Maker Xpeng Unveils Big Hiring, AI Investment Plan
EU Vows to Stem ‘Unfair Competition’ With New China Subsidy Probe
China’s BYD in Talks on Mexico Factory for Exports to US – Nikkei
Russians Get Chinese Help to Make Citroen EVs at Stellantis Plant
China in Race With West to Build Best Solid-State Battery – Nikkei
China Backs Firm Tie-Ups in Smart Vehicle Domination Drive