fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s EV Maker Xpeng Unveils Big Hiring, AI Investment Plan

February 19, 2024

CEO He Xiaopeng said the carmaker would hire 4,000 new workers and invest $486m in AI, as China faces a year seen as the first of a “knockout round” for Chinese auto brands


Xpeng sales recover
Xpeng plans to release around 30 new products or revised models within three years. Photo: Reuters.

 

On Sunday, the first working day after the Chinese Lunar New Year, electric vehicle maker Xpeng announced big expansion plans.

In a letter to employees, chief executive He Xiaopeng said the group would hire 4,000 new workers this year and invest a large sum in artificial intelligence.

The moves seek to bolster the carmaker, as it faces as a “bloody sea” of competition in the world’s largest auto market.

 

ALSO SEE: EU Vows to Stem ‘Unfair Competition’ With New China Subsidy Probe

 

The additional employees would represent a 25% expansion of the Volkswagen-backed EV maker’s workforce from the latest headcount of 15,829 at the end of 2022.

 

Many new models planned as China faces ‘knockout round’

The company will also invest 3.5 billion yuan ($486.36 million) in AI research and development for intelligent driving, He said, adding that Xpeng plans to release around 30 new products or revised models within three years.

“Facing the pessimistic macroeconomic situation, many business partners are drawing back and afraid to invest. I think this is an opportunity for our development,” He said.

The CEO described 2024 as the first year of the “knockout round” for Chinese auto brands. “In 2024, we will buck the trend and enter a high-speed positive cycle in the fourth quarter or earlier.”

Xpeng’s expansion plans contrast with rivals, which are racing to slash costs. Demand continues to falter in the world’s largest auto market despite renewed discounting led by Tesla.

Nio, another Chinese EV maker, said in November it would trim its workforce by 10% to improve efficiency amid growing competition.

Facing weaker demand at home, automakers in China have looked to exports as a driving force for growth. But China’s growing clout as a vehicle exporter is causing frictions abroad.

China’s commerce ministry said earlier this month that it would encourage the new energy vehicle industry to respond to foreign trade restrictions and cooperate with overseas firms, amid a European probe into Chinese subsidies for the sector.

Volkswagen said in July that it would invest around $700 million in Xpeng and purchase a 4.99% stake in the company.

“This year is Xpeng’s 10th year. Our performance must more than double,” He said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Xpeng Targets Euro Breakthrough in Germany, UK, France

 

China’s BYD in Talks on Mexico Factory for Exports to US – Nikkei

 

Russians Get Chinese Help to Make Citroen EVs at Stellantis Plant

 

China in Race With West to Build Best Solid-State Battery – Nikkei

 

China Backs Firm Tie-Ups in Smart Vehicle Domination Drive

 

Volkswagen Buys $700 Million Xpeng Stake to Lift China EV Share

 

China’s Xpeng to Buy Didi’s EV Unit In Up To $744 Million Deal

 

VW Vows to Stay Ahead as China EV Revolution Gathers Pace

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Expected to Trim Mortgage Reference Rate on Tuesday
China Expected to Trim Mortgage Reference Rate on Tuesday
New Deal Triples OpenAI Valuation to $80 Billion - NYT
New Deal Triples OpenAI Valuation to $80 Billion - NYT
EU Vows to Stem 'Unfair Competition' With New China Subsidy Probe
EU Vows to Stem 'Unfair Competition' With New China Subsidy Probe
China's Lunar New Year Spending Up 47%, Beats Pre-Covid Levels
China's Lunar New Year Spending Up 47%, Beats Pre-Covid Levels
logo

Electric Vehicles

Russians Get Chinese Help to Make Citroen EVs at Stellantis Plant
Russians Get Chinese Help to Make Citroen EVs at Stellantis Plant
Jim Pollard 15 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com