fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

China in Race With West to Build Best Solid-State Battery – Nikkei

February 12, 2024

China has invited top car and battery makers to a new research body to try to develop a world-class battery, that bolsters its transition to electric and new energy vehicles


People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, on April 18, 2023. CATL will be a key part of China's new national body looking for a solid-state battery breakthrough. Photo: Reuters.

 

Officials in Beijing have brought China’s top battery and carmakers together in a bid to secure a greater stronghold on the production of electric and new-energy vehicles.

Officials last month formed the China All-Solid-State Battery Collaborative Innovation Platform (CASIP) with the aim of overtaking Japan’s strong record in the creation of solid-state batteries by the end of the decade.

The consortium includes six of the top 10 auto battery makers, such as CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd), BYD’s FinDreams Battery, CALB, Eve Energy and Lotion High-tech, plus state-owned and private carmakers like BYD, according to a report by Nikkei.

 

ALSO SEE: US Utility to Drop Storage Batteries from Chinese Supplier CATL

 

The Chinese, who are well aware that new battery technology could overturn their strong start in the launch of electric vehicles, plan to step up research and development of next-generation batteries.

They also want to develop a strong supply line for carmakers, because they (and many others) believe that EVs or new-energy vehicles will make up more than half of car sales by next year or 2026.

There is also the likelihood that artificial intelligence will speed up the development of better car batteries.

 

Reuters

Toyota also focused on quick-charging, long range batteries

The big question is whether China’s researchers can surpass Toyota, which reportedly has more than 1,300 patents for solid-state batteries, while Chinese battery companies have less than a hundred.

Toyota Motor executive told an investment summit in India last month that the car giant will launch EVs with solid-state batteries in a couple of years that will charge faster and last longer, according to a report by Reuters.

That followed an announcement last year that Toyota and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan would develop and mass produce all-solid-state batteries, which they aim to commercialize in 2027 and 2028 for full-scale mass production.

Vikram Gulati, the head in India of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said Toyota EVs would be rolling out with solid-state batteries in a couple of years.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he said these cars “will be a vehicle which will be charging in 10 minutes, giving a range of 1,200 kms (750 miles) and life expectancy will be very good.”

At the same event, Japan’s Suzuki Motor said its Indian subsidiary and Toyota partner Maruti Suzuki would export the group’s first battery EV to Japan and Europe – marking the first time for Maruti to export to its parent company’s home country.

Electric models made up around 2% of India’s car sales last year, but the government is targeting 30% by 2030 and India’s road transport minister said at the summit he sees annual EV sales in India reaching 10 million vehicles by 2030.

On Toyota’s plans for solid-state batteries in India, Gulati said the carmaker had various sustainable technology options that would differ based on the country, market and customer preferences.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters

 

ALSO SEE:

 

India’s JSW Planning $4.8 Billion EV, Battery Projects in Odisha

 

China Vows to Help EV Makers Expand Overseas, Fight Sanctions

 

Europe Assessing Tariffs on Chinese EVs Amid Subsidy Concerns

 

Carmakers Focus on Cost-Cutting to Rival Cheap Chinese EVs

 

Chinese EV ‘Invasion’ Forces Western Rivals to Slash Costs

 

China EV-Makers Start Steady in Europe Amid Cost, Trust Issues

 

China Dominates Clean Energy, as Well as EV Batteries – FP

 

US, Europe Chase Cheaper EV Battery to Curb China Dominance

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Indonesia, China to Cut Nickel Output as EV Metal Loses Sheen
Indonesia, China to Cut Nickel Output as EV Metal Loses Sheen
Every Country Must Set up AI Infrastructure, Nvidia's Huang Says
Every Country Must Set up AI Infrastructure, Nvidia's Huang Says
Altman's AI Chips Plan Could Cost Trillions, Not Billions - WSJ
Altman's AI Chips Plan Could Cost Trillions, Not Billions - WSJ
India's Close Scrutiny of China Firms Worries Suppliers: Xiaomi
India's Close Scrutiny of China Firms Worries Suppliers: Xiaomi
logo

New Energy

India’s JSW Planning $4.8 Billion EV, Battery Projects in Odisha
India’s JSW Planning $4.8 Billion EV, Battery Projects in Odisha
Jim Pollard 11 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com