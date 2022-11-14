BYD Has Most EV Tech Patents of China Carmakers – Nikkei

Chinese carmaker’s patent filings suggest it may be have the greatest technical prowess of EV makers on the mainland

An analysis of EV patent applications from China’s four largest electric vehicle makers by Nikkei and Intellectual Property Landscape (IPL), a Tokyo analytics firm, found that BYD had lodged 1,557 filings – nearly double the 870 applications of closest rival Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, according to a report by Nikkei, which said Chery Automobile was third with 640 patent filings, while SAIC Motor had lodged 448.

BYD also had far more filings than the other three Chinese carmakers overseas, “indicating its strong ambitions for global expansion” and it “also possesses advanced technology on charging and discharging batteries”, the report said, adding that Toyota clearly valued BYD’s technical prowess, as could be seen from their collaboration on the bZ3.

Read the full report: Nikkei Review.

ALSO SEE: