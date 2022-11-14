fbpx

BYD Has Most EV Tech Patents of China Carmakers – Nikkei

November 14, 2022

Chinese carmaker’s patent filings suggest it may be have the greatest technical prowess of EV makers on the mainland


An analysis of EV patent applications from China's four largest electric vehicle makers by Nikkei and Intellectual Property Landscape, a Tokyo analytics firm, found that BYD had lodged nearly double the 870 applications of closest rival Zhejiang Geely Holding.
Buyers look at one of BYD's electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters.

 

An analysis of EV patent applications from China’s four largest electric vehicle makers by Nikkei and Intellectual Property Landscape (IPL), a Tokyo analytics firm, found that BYD had lodged 1,557 filings – nearly double the 870 applications of closest rival Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, according to a report by Nikkei, which said Chery Automobile was third with 640 patent filings, while SAIC Motor had lodged 448.

BYD also had far more filings than the other three Chinese carmakers overseas, “indicating its strong ambitions for global expansion” and it “also possesses advanced technology on charging and discharging batteries”, the report said, adding that Toyota clearly valued BYD’s technical prowess, as could be seen from their collaboration on the bZ3.

Read the full report: Nikkei Review.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s BYD Bidding to Make EV Breakthrough in Japan

 

Toyota Teams up With BYD To Sell Electric Sedans in China

 

The China Tech Giants Chasing $8 Trillion of Metaverse Gold

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

