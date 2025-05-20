fbpx

Call For Graft Probe as Bangladesh Starts Satellite Internet Service

May 20, 2025

Democrat Senators in the US have called for a probe into whether the Trump Administration is using trade talks with foreign governments to benefit Musk and his Starlink business


A growing list of shipping owners have been drawn to Musk's internet communications service provided by SpaceX's low-earth orbit satellites, a new report says.
More countries have shown an interest in Starlink's internet service since Donald Trump formed a close bond with Elon Musk after he became President. File photo: Reuters.

 

Starlink – the global internet service beamed from Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites – has been launched in Bangladesh.

The launch on Tuesday stems from a desire to ensure the South Asian nation receives reliable, uninterrupted access to the internet.

But it comes at a time when Democrat senators in the US have called for a Federal inquiry into whether the Trump Administration is helping Musk, his wealthy benefactor and political ally, gain Starlink trade deals.

 

China Battery Giant CATL Raises $4.6 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

 

A group of prominent Democrat Senators in the US called last week for a federal investigation into whether the Trump Administration is using trade negotiations with foreign governments to benefit Musk and his Starlink business.

 

‘Starlink pushed for tariff relief’

The senators wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and other senior officials after reports by The Washington Post suggested that US embassies and the State Department “have pushed nations to clear hurdles for US satellite companies, often mentioning Starlink by name.”

“Suggesting that a foreign government adopt Starlink in exchange for relief on tariffs appears to be a textbook case of corruption,” said the letter, signed by Senate banking committee member Elizabeth Warren, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner and Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Jeanne Shaheen.

The Times of India noted allegations in the letter on Tuesday saying: “Starlink reportedly secured approval to operate in Lesotho shortly after the US imposed harsh tariffs on the small African nation.

“Similar patterns have emerged in other countries, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India, where Starlink’s market access coincided with sensitive US trade talks,” it said.

 

‘Meeting with Musk’

Leaked State Department documents reportedly noted that US diplomats lobbied foreign governments to approve Starlink as part of ongoing trade negotiations. This raised questions on whether American diplomats were told to prioritise the commercial interests of Musk’s company over broader US policy goals, the letter said.

“One of the most concerning examples involves Bangladesh, where a senior government official reportedly met with Musk at the White House. According to sources cited by The Washington Post, Musk allegedly hinted that Bangladesh might not receive favourable trade terms unless it allowed Starlink to operate within its borders,” the Times of India report said.

The senators also noted that Trump and Musk were both in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday last week – the same day Musk announced Starlink has been approved in Saudi Arabia.

“Reports indicate that Mr Musk may be using his official role and his proximity to the President as leverage for his own personal financial benefit — even if it comes at the expense of American consumers and the nation’s foreign policy interests,” the senators said in their letter.

“These actions raise questions about whether Mr Musk or other administration officials may be violating ethics or other laws.”

 

Dhaka keen for quality internet service

Muhammad Yunus leads the interim government in Dhaka (Reuters).

Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace laureate who has led an interim government in Dhaka since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh following weeks of violent protest last year, has said the satellite internet deal provided a service that could not be disrupted by any future political upheaval.

“Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Bangladesh,” the company posted on X.

Monthly packages start at 4,200 taka ($35) for the service now available nationwide, Yunus aide Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb said, with a one-time payment of 47,000 taka required for setup equipment.

“This has created a sustainable alternative for premium customers to get high-quality and high-speed internet services,” he added in a Facebook post.

Nobel peace laureate Yunus took the helm of the interim government last August after Hasina fled to neighbouring India.

Authorities had suspended internet and text messaging services as protests spread nationwide last July.

Starlink has expanded rapidly worldwide to operate in more than 70 countries, with a strong focus on further growth in emerging markets such as India.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters

 

ALSO SEE:

Bangladesh’s Hasina Accused of $17bn Plunder And Much Worse

Bangladesh Wants Legal Help For Probe Into Adani, Power Deals

Musk Promises Starlink to India After Ambani Challenge Quashed

Key Bangladeshi Bank Freezes Myanmar Regime Accounts

‘Banker to The Poor’ Leads Bangladesh’s Interim Government

Jubilation in Dhaka After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Flees Bangladesh

Musk Meets Modi, Keen to Bring Tesla, Starlink to India Soon

Bangladesh Agrees $4.5 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF

Starlink to Shake Up Southeast Asian Satellite Market – Nikkei

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

