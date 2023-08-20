Camp David Summit Signals New Cold War, With China – Observer

The Camp David Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden for Japanese Prime Minister and South Korean President produced measures such as a trilateral mechanism to deal with security threats, plus expanded military exercises and increased ballistic missile cooperation, aimed at China and its “dangerous and aggressive behaviour”, according to an editorial by The Observer in London, which said Biden’s success in bringing old enemies together was a notable achievement and improved three-way cooperation that may help in facing down the threat posed by North Korea and its “intimidatory missile tests”.

Biden had upgraded the Quad grouping with India, Japan and Australia, created the Aukus security pact with Australia and the UK, bolstered the US naval and airforce profile in the Philippines and South China Sea, and was now “pushing back hard at a repressive, authoritarian regime in Beijing that he and many Americans believe is determined to overthrow the international democratic, geopolitical and legal order”, the report said, adding that “numerous, ill-judged actions of President Xi Jinping’s regime have brought much of this down on its own head”, despite Beijing’s claim that the West was seeking to restrict China’s development.

Read the full report: The Observer/Guardian.

