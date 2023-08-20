fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Camp David Summit Signals New Cold War, With China – Observer

August 20, 2023

Biden’s success in bringing old enemies together had created a trilateral mechanism to deal with security threats, expanded military exercises and increased missile cooperation


Camp David Summit signals a new Cold War, The Observer says.
US President Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland, on August 18, 2023 (Reuters).

 

The Camp David Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden for Japanese Prime Minister and South Korean President produced measures such as a trilateral mechanism to deal with security threats, plus expanded military exercises and increased ballistic missile cooperation, aimed at China and its “dangerous and aggressive behaviour”, according to an editorial by The Observer in London, which said Biden’s success in bringing old enemies together was a notable achievement and improved three-way cooperation that may help in facing down the threat posed by North Korea and its “intimidatory missile tests”.

Biden had upgraded the Quad grouping with India, Japan and Australia, created the Aukus security pact with Australia and the UK, bolstered the US naval and airforce profile in the Philippines and South China Sea, and was now “pushing back hard at a repressive, authoritarian regime in Beijing that he and many Americans believe is determined to overthrow the international democratic, geopolitical and legal order”, the report said, adding that “numerous, ill-judged actions of President Xi Jinping’s regime have brought much of this down on its own head”, despite Beijing’s claim that the West was seeking to restrict China’s development.

Read the full report: The Observer/Guardian.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

