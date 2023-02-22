Canada Military Found China Monitoring Buoys in Arctic – G&M

Canada’s armed forces says it has detected Chinese surveillance operations in its seas and airspace, The Globe and Mail said

The Canadian military found and retrieved Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic at the end of last year, The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.

The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said in a statement that it is fully aware of China’s attempts to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian territory, having spotted operations in Canadian airspace and maritime approaches, the report said.

