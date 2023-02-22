fbpx

Canada Military Found China Monitoring Buoys in Arctic – G&M

February 22, 2023

Canada’s armed forces says it has detected Chinese surveillance operations in its seas and airspace, The Globe and Mail said


NATO chief warns about China and Russia ambitions in the Arctic on Stoltenberg's visit to Canada on Aug 26, 2022.
Canada's military spotted Chinese surveillance buoys in the Arctic last fall. Photo: Adam Scotti, PM's Office handout via Reuters.

 

The Canadian military found and retrieved Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic at the end of last year, The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.

The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said in a statement that it is fully aware of China’s attempts to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian territory, having spotted operations in Canadian airspace and maritime approaches, the report said.

Read the full report: The Global and Mail.

 

 

Read more:

 

Japan Warns China Surveillance Balloons Are Unacceptable

 

US and China ‘Keen For Talks to Cool Spy Balloons Tension’

 

China Swipes at ‘Hysterical’ US Over ‘Spy Balloon’ Response

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

