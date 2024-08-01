fbpx

Type to search

Carbon

Carbon Offsets Mostly ‘Ineffective’, Slow Net Zero Shift – FT

August 1, 2024

A corporate climate targets group says the use of carbon offsetting can be counterproductive and act as a disincentive to emissions reduction


Coal power plants in Jiangsu pump out streams of carbon dioxide. Photo: AFP

 

The use of carbon offsets to achieve climate goals has been slated as mostly “ineffective” by the world’s leading judge of corporate climate targets, the Financial Times reported.

Many big companies, struggling to make progress cutting their emissions, have turned to offsets as a solution, the story went on, but a report from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) says the tactic could have “potential unintended effects” by hindering the shift to net zero and reducing climate finance.

The SBTi has itself been the subject of criticism after it faced a backlash from staff and climate experts following a push to allow the wider use of carbon offsets, generated by projects such as tree planting, which impacted its credibility.

At present, the SBTi allows the use of offsets for the “last mile” or just 10% of emissions in company plans, with the remaining 90% expected to come from direct cuts in pollution from their own operations.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Heatwaves, Forest Fires Depleted Vital Carbon Sink – NS

Zero-Carbon Breakthrough For Industry’s Dirty Businesses – NA

China Turns to Carbon Capture, Biomass For Coal Power Emissions

Zero-Carbon Drive Doubts Delaying Key Minerals Investment

Carbon Removal Could Rake in $100 Billion Annually From 2030

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Slumps as Yen Surges, Hang Seng Dips on Factories Blow
Nikkei Slumps as Yen Surges, Hang Seng Dips on Factories Blow
Hedge Funds Boost Japan Allocations, China Stocks at 5-Year Low
Hedge Funds Boost Japan Allocations, China Stocks at 5-Year Low
Surveys Show Chinese Factories Facing Gloomy Outlook Risks
Surveys Show Chinese Factories Facing Gloomy Outlook Risks
US Forced To Delay Tariff Hikes on Chinese EVs, Batteries, Tech
US Forced To Delay Tariff Hikes on Chinese EVs, Batteries, Tech
logo

Carbon

Solar Overcapacity Kills Projects, Fuels Bankruptcies In China
Solar Overcapacity Kills Projects, Fuels Bankruptcies In China
Vishakha Saxena 30 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com