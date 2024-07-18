fbpx

Zero-Carbon Breakthrough For Industry’s Dirty Businesses – NA

July 18, 2024

Scientists at Cambridge University have found that throwing old concrete into steel-processing furnaces purifies the iron and “reactivates” the cement


Researchers say they have discovered a way to recycle steel and cement at the same time, in what would be a breakthrough zero-carbon solution for industry’s two most carbon-unfriendly processes, New Atlas reported.

Cambridge University scientists have discovered that throwing old concrete into steel-processing furnaces not only purifies iron but also produces “reactivated cement” as a byproduct, the story in the science and tech news website went on. 

Concrete is the world’s most used building material, and making it is a dirty business – concrete production alone is responsible for about 8% of total global CO2 emissions, the report continued, but if a steel mill was using renewable energy the process could produce completely carbon-zero cement.

The technique has already been trialled in furnaces that produce a few dozen kilograms of cement, and the researchers say the first industrial-scale trials are underway this month.

Read the full story: New Atlas

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

