China Accused of Trying to Bribe Pacific Officials – Telegraph

Micronesia’s president has accused China of bribery, harassment and “political warfare”, by offering envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol in return for providing backing if it invades Taiwan, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Pacific nation’s outgoing leader David Panuelo has previously voiced concerns about Beijing’s growing power in the South Pacific, most notably opposing a security deal that could allow Chinese troops to be deployed to the region.

