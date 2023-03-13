fbpx

China Accused of Trying to Bribe Pacific Officials – Telegraph

March 13, 2023

Beijing offered Micronesia officials cash, free flights and alcohol, claimed its outgoing leader David Panuelo, for Taiwan invasion support


There has been growing concern among the Pacific nations about Beijing's growing power in the South Pacific. Photo: Reuters
Micronesia’s president has accused China of bribery, harassment and “political warfare”, by offering envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol in return for providing backing if it invades Taiwan, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Pacific nation’s outgoing leader David Panuelo has previously voiced concerns about Beijing’s growing power in the South Pacific, most notably opposing a security deal that could allow Chinese troops to be deployed to the region.

Read the full story: The Daily Telegraph

 

  By Sean O'Meara

 

China Holds Police Talks With Pacific Islands, After Quakes

Australia Bids to Boost Pacific Defence Links, Counter China

Solomons Says it Won't be Signing US-Pacific Declaration

 

 

Sean O'Meara

