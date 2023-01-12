fbpx

Type to search

Forex

China Asks Banks to Release More Yuan Loans Abroad

January 12, 2023

Regulators have asked banks to provide more convenient settlement services, to extend overseas yuan lending and ‘encourage innovation in cross-border yuan settlement’


Authorities in China are urging local banks to release more yuan loans abroad.
Authorities in China are urging local banks to release more yuan loans abroad. File photo: Reuters.

 

Chinese officials are encouraging banks to increase yuan lending to promote foreign trade, global use of the  currency and opening up of the financial system, according to a report by the Global Times.

Regulators asked banks to provide more convenient settlement services, to both extend overseas yuan lending and encourage innovation in cross-border yuan settlement “to better meet the needs of such investment and financing”, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the People’s Bank of China.

“We will encourage banks to cut yuan financing costs, support enterprises to clinch business deals engaged in the Belt and Road Initiative, and we encourage overseas projects and enterprises that meet the conditions to prioritise in using yuan loans,” the notice said, the state media outlet said in its report on Thursday.

 

Fifth most active currency

The yuan is currently the fifth most used currency in the world, although its share of global dealings is still tiny compared to the US dollar.

Use of the yuan jumped to 2.37% of all global payments in November, up from 2.13% in October, the Global Times report said.

The US dollar is the world’s leading currency, which academics say stems from “the size and strength of the US economy, its stability and openness to trade and capital flows, and strong property rights and the rule of law,” a report posted by the Federal Reserve in October 2021 says.

About 60% of global foreign reserves were still held in dollars, although that figure is down from 71% in 2000, the report said.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Yuan on Course for Biggest Annual Loss in 28 Years

 

China’s Xi Urges Gulf Nations to do Energy Deals in Yuan

 

China’s Covid Unrest Sees Yuan Drop to Two-Week Low

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Korea's Kakao Entertainment Wins $966m From Wealth Funds
Korea's Kakao Entertainment Wins $966m From Wealth Funds
Australian Minister Confident 'Sun Cable' to Asia Will Proceed
Australian Minister Confident 'Sun Cable' to Asia Will Proceed
Sales of Advanced Chips Lift TSMC Quarterly Profit 78%
Sales of Advanced Chips Lift TSMC Quarterly Profit 78%
India Accuses Samsung of $212m Tax Avoidance - ET
India Accuses Samsung of $212m Tax Avoidance - ET
logo

Forex

China’s Yuan on Course for Biggest Annual Loss in 28 Years
China’s Yuan on Course for Biggest Annual Loss in 28 Years
Sean O'Meara 30 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com