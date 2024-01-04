China Axed Record Number of Top Officials in 2023 – SCMP

Observers say many more party chiefs are likely to fall this year with Xi Jinping showing no signs that he’s ready to roll back on his clean-up

China’s Communist Party removed a record number of officials from their posts last year as Beijing stepped up its war on corruption, the South China Morning Post reported.

The number of top-level probes launched in 2023 jumped by 40% compared to 2022, when China’s top anti-corruption agency – the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) – recorded 32 investigations into high-ranking officials, the report went on.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

China Publicity Chief Axed After Gaming Rules Stock Meltdown

China Foreign Minister ‘Sacked Over Affair, Love Child’ – WSJ

China Gets New Finance, Science Ministers, Defence Chief Axed

Is China’s Defence Minister Under Arrest? – US Diplomat Asks

Suspicion Deepens as China Quizzed Over Missing Minister Qin\