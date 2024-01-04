China Axed Record Number of Top Officials in 2023 – SCMP

China’s Communist Party removed a record number of officials from their posts last year as Beijing stepped up its war on corruption, the South China Morning Post reported.
The number of top-level probes launched in 2023 jumped by 40% compared to 2022, when China’s top anti-corruption agency – the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) – recorded 32 investigations into high-ranking officials, the report went on.
Read the full story: The South China Morning Post
- By Sean O’Meara
