China Axed Record Number of Top Officials in 2023 – SCMP

January 4, 2024

Observers say many more party chiefs are likely to fall this year with Xi Jinping showing no signs that he’s ready to roll back on his clean-up


Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China’s Communist Party removed a record number of officials from their posts last year as Beijing stepped up its war on corruption, the South China Morning Post reported.

The number of top-level probes launched in 2023 jumped by 40% compared to 2022, when China’s top anti-corruption agency – the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) – recorded 32 investigations into high-ranking officials, the report went on.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

