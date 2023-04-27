China Broadens its Anti-Espionage Law, Includes Cyberattacks

The legislation expands its definition of spying and bans the transfer of any information it deems related to national security

China has passed a new anti-espionage law that will outlaw the transfer of any information it deems related to national security.

The legislation, approved on Wednesday, broadens its definition of spying, which now includes cyberattacks against state entities or critical information infrastructure.

China’s top legislative body passed the revised Counter-Espionage Law – its first update since 2014 – following three days of deliberations. It will take effect from July 1, state media reported.

ALSO SEE:

President Xi Jinping has made national security a key focus of his administration since taking office in 2012 and analysts say these revisions are evidence of that stricter regime as suspicion of the United States and its allies grows.

All “documents, data, materials, and items related to national security and interests” are under the same protection as state secrets following the revisions, according to the full text of the revised law published by Xinhua late on Wednesday.

However, the revised law does not define what falls under China’s national security or interests.

It allows authorities carrying out an anti-espionage investigation to gain access to data, electronic equipment, information on personal property and also to ban border crossings. Cyberattacks are also classed as acts of espionage.

International ties deteriorating

“International relations continue to sour, suspicions continue to rise, and (there is) increased emphasis on national security and countering espionage,” said Jeremy Daum, a senior fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center.

The revisions “(adopt) both an expansive understanding of national security and emphasise the consideration of potential security risks in all areas”.

In recent years, China has detained dozens of Chinese and foreign nationals on suspicion of espionage, such as an executive at Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma who was detained in Beijing last month. Espionage cases are usually tried in secret due to their links to national security.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: