China to Check US Chip-Maker Micron Products in Security Review

The Cyberspace Administration of China said the move was aimed at protecting supply chains and national security

China’s cyberspace regulator is to conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in China by US memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology, the regulator announced on Friday.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said the move is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security.

It gave no other details, including what Micron products it was reviewing.

Micron did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Shares in Micron fell 3.3% in pre-market trading after the announcement.

The United States has used restrictions on exports of US goods as a key tool to thwart Beijing’s technological advances.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

