China Can Narrow AI Gap on US by 2026, Cyber Chief Claims: GT

China’s tech firms can narrow the AI gap on US rivals within just one or two years, a Chinese security chief has forecast, the state-backed Global Times reported.

“Chinese companies’ learning capabilities are very fast,” said Zhou Hongyi, founder and chairman of 360 Security Technology, “especially when peers release open-source projects or publish papers publicly, it is not a difficult problem for Chinese teams to follow up.”

Zhou was speaking after Chat-GPT creator OpenAI last week released Sora, the story went on, a text-to-video AI generator, which can create realistic videos based on user text prompts.

Read the full story: Global Times

By Sean O’Meara

