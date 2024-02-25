fbpx

Type to search

AI

China Can Narrow AI Gap on US by 2026, Cyber Chief Claims: GT

February 25, 2024

Zhou Hongyi made his confident prediction despite last week Chat-GPT creator OpenAI releasing Sora, a text-to-video AI generator


China's tech leaders are striving to catch up with their US rivals. Image: Freepix; edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

China’s tech firms can narrow the AI gap on US rivals within just one or two years, a Chinese security chief has forecast, the state-backed Global Times reported.

“Chinese companies’ learning capabilities are very fast,” said Zhou Hongyi, founder and chairman of 360 Security Technology, “especially when peers release open-source projects or publish papers publicly, it is not a difficult problem for Chinese teams to follow up.”

Zhou was speaking after Chat-GPT creator OpenAI last week released Sora, the story went on, a text-to-video AI generator, which can create realistic videos based on user text prompts.

Read the full story: Global Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Nvidia Worth $2 Trillion as AI Fever Grips US, Asia Markets

Nvidia Calls Huawei Top Rival Amid New AI Chips Push in China

AI Chiefs Say Deepfakes a Threat to World, Call For Regulation

Generative AI Seen Having Big Impacts on Environment – Nature

New Deal Triples OpenAI Valuation to $80 Billion – NYT

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

AI Chiefs Say Deepfakes a Threat to World, Call For Regulation
AI Chiefs Say Deepfakes a Threat to World, Call For Regulation
New Deal Triples OpenAI Valuation to $80 Billion - NYT
New Deal Triples OpenAI Valuation to $80 Billion - NYT
Nvidia Chief Pans Sam Altman’s Trillion-Dollar AI Chip Plan
Nvidia Chief Pans Sam Altman’s Trillion-Dollar AI Chip Plan
Japan Leaders Want Law on Generative AI ‘Within the Year'
Japan Leaders Want Law on Generative AI ‘Within the Year'
logo

AI

Nvidia Worth $2 Trillion as AI Fever Grips US, Asia Markets
Nvidia Worth $2 Trillion as AI Fever Grips US, Asia Markets
Sean O'Meara 23 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com