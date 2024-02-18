New Deal Triples OpenAI Valuation to $80 Billion – NYT

The deal comes at a time when OpenAI chief Sam Altman is seeking between $5-7 trillion for an AI chip venture in a bid to bolster global chipmaking capacity

A new deal for Microsoft-backed OpenAI will value the firm at a whopping $80 billion or more, marking a threefold jump in the ChatGPT-maker’s valuation with ten months, The New York Times reported.

As per the deal, the artificial intelligence firm will sell its existing shares in a so-called tender offer led by venture firm Thrive Capital, NYT reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The deal will allow OpenAI’s staff to cash out their shares of the company, replacing a traditional funding-raising round, it added.

The deal comes at a time when OpenAI chief Sam Altman is seeking between $5-7 trillion for an AI chip venture in a bid to bolster global chipmaking capacity. The plan however, became a topic of ridicule at the World Government Summit in Dubai, garnering sharp criticism from Nvidia chief Jensen Huang. On Saturday, famed chip engineer Jim Keller also weighed in on Altman’s plan, saying “he can do it for less than $1 trillion.”

