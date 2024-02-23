Nvidia Worth $2 Trillion as AI Fever Grips US, Asia Markets

The firm consolidated its position as the US’s third most valuable firm after its market valuation jumped from $1 trillion in just eight months

Chip giant Nvidia saw its market valuation surge past the $2 trillion mark for the first time on Friday, with the frenzy around the pioneer of the generative artificial intelligence boom showing no signs of abating.

The milestone followed another bumper revenue forecast from the chip designer that drove up its market value by $277 billion on Thursday – sparking Wall Street’s largest one-day gain on record and helping push Japan’s Nikkei to an all-time record high.

Its rapid ascent in the past year has led analysts to draw parallels to the picks and shovels providers during the gold rush of 1800s as Nvidia’s chips are used by almost all generative AI players from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to Google.

Also on AF: China Facing a WikiLeaks-Style Crisis From Hacking Firm’s Data

That has helped the company vault from $1 trillion to $2 trillion market value in around eight months – the fastest among US companies and in less than half the time it took tech giants Apple and Microsoft.

“For AI companies today, the leaders of the sector, what’s going to be binding for them is not going to be demand. It’s just going to be their capacity to answer the surging demand,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Nvidia’s shares were trading about 3% higher at a record high of $808 on Friday, maintaining its position as the third most valuable US firm.

That gave the company a market value of $2.05 trillion, compared with $1.52 trillion at the end of January. Its shares have surged nearly 60% this year, after more than tripling in value in 2023.

The chip designer’s 2024 share jump has been crucial for the S&P 500’s performance, contributing to more than a quarter of the stock index’s rise this year.

Cloud Computing Bonanza

Its latest market-beating forecast of a whopping 233% growth in first-quarter revenue helped global markets notch record highs on Thursday.

Despite the share surge, Nvidia’s overall valuation has fallen due to rapid increases in analysts’ estimates. It has a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 31, down from 49 times a year ago, according to LSEG data.

“Leading cloud computing companies plan to boost their capital expenditures to satisfy demand for artificial intelligence training and inference, and it appears that virtually all this spending will fall into Nvidia’s pockets,” said Brian Colello, a strategist at Morningstar.

“We anticipate revenue will rise by a couple of billion each quarter throughout fiscal 2025 for Nvidia as more chip supply comes online.”

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

