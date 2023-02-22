fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

China Clamps Down on Big Tech Offering ChatGPT – Nikkei

February 22, 2023

Chinese state media outlet claims the chatbot is spreading US government ‘misinformation’


OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration
Alibaba and Tencent confirmed they were working towards creating AI-centred tools to rival ChatGPT. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s regulators have clamped down on its tech companies, telling them not to offer ChatGPT services amid unease in Beijing over the AI-chatbot’s uncensored replies to user queries, Nikkei Asia reported.

Sources told Nikkei that Tencent and Ant, the fintech unit of Alibaba Group Holding, have been instructed to restrict access to ChatGPT services on their platforms, either directly or via third parties, saying it is spreading US government “misinformation”.

Full story: Nikkei Asia

 

Read more:

Alibaba, Tencent Race to Build ChatGPT Rivals – Nikkei

Baidu Finishing Tests in March for ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot’

Indian Billionaire Adani Says He’s Addicted to ChatGPT – CNN

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China EV-maker Nio Planning New Budget Brand Factory
China EV-maker Nio Planning New Budget Brand Factory
Japan, China Take Aim at First Security Talks for Four Years
Japan, China Take Aim at First Security Talks for Four Years
China Buys Australian Cotton in Anticipation of Trade Ban Lift
China Buys Australian Cotton in Anticipation of Trade Ban Lift
Australia Was China's Top Trade Restrictions Target – Study
Australia Was China's Top Trade Restrictions Target – Study
logo

Fintech

China Asks State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors Over Data Fears
China Asks State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors Over Data Fears
Vishakha Saxena 22 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com