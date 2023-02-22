China Clamps Down on Big Tech Offering ChatGPT – Nikkei

China’s regulators have clamped down on its tech companies, telling them not to offer ChatGPT services amid unease in Beijing over the AI-chatbot’s uncensored replies to user queries, Nikkei Asia reported.

Sources told Nikkei that Tencent and Ant, the fintech unit of Alibaba Group Holding, have been instructed to restrict access to ChatGPT services on their platforms, either directly or via third parties, saying it is spreading US government “misinformation”.

Full story: Nikkei Asia

Read more:

Alibaba, Tencent Race to Build ChatGPT Rivals – Nikkei

Baidu Finishing Tests in March for ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot’

Indian Billionaire Adani Says He’s Addicted to ChatGPT – CNN