Alibaba, Tencent Race to Build ChatGPT Rivals – Nikkei

February 10, 2023

Baidu also said earlier this week it will soon finish internal testing for a ChatGPT alternative called ‘Ernie Bot’


OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration
Alibaba and Tencent confirmed they were working towards creating AI-centred tools to rival ChatGPT. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s tech giants are racing to build their own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, amid the global frenzy around ChatGPT, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The report said Alibaba and Tencent confirmed they were working towards creating AI-centred tools to rival ChatGPT. That followed a statement from Baidu earlier this week saying it will soon finish internal testing for a ChatGPT alternative called “Ernie Bot”.

E-commerce giant JD.com and mobile-games maker NetEase are also looking to incorporate ChatGPT-like features in their services, the report added.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

 

Also read:

Baidu Finishing Tests in March for ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot’

China to Set Up Blockchain Research Centre in Beijing

Google AI Chatbot’s Factual Error in Ad Costs $100 Billion

China Needs Tech Self-Reliance to Avoid Being Strangled: Xi – SCMP

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

