Alibaba, Tencent Race to Build ChatGPT Rivals – Nikkei

China’s tech giants are racing to build their own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, amid the global frenzy around ChatGPT, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.
The report said Alibaba and Tencent confirmed they were working towards creating AI-centred tools to rival ChatGPT. That followed a statement from Baidu earlier this week saying it will soon finish internal testing for a ChatGPT alternative called “Ernie Bot”.
E-commerce giant JD.com and mobile-games maker NetEase are also looking to incorporate ChatGPT-like features in their services, the report added.
Read the full story: Nikkei Asia
