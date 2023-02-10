Alibaba, Tencent Race to Build ChatGPT Rivals – Nikkei

Baidu also said earlier this week it will soon finish internal testing for a ChatGPT alternative called ‘Ernie Bot’

China’s tech giants are racing to build their own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, amid the global frenzy around ChatGPT, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The report said Alibaba and Tencent confirmed they were working towards creating AI-centred tools to rival ChatGPT. That followed a statement from Baidu earlier this week saying it will soon finish internal testing for a ChatGPT alternative called “Ernie Bot”.

E-commerce giant JD.com and mobile-games maker NetEase are also looking to incorporate ChatGPT-like features in their services, the report added.

