China Earthquake Kills 120, Xi Sends Thousands of Rescuers – BBC

December 19, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered rescue teams to the region, among the poorest and most diverse in China


Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at Kangdiao village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China December 19, 2023. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at Kangdiao village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China December 19, 2023. Photo: China Daily via Reuters

 

China suffered its deadliest earthquake in 13 years on Monday when more than 120 people were killed in the country’s mountainous Gansu province, the BBC reported.

It’s feared the death toll could rise further after the 6.2 magnitude quake brought down thousands of buildings, forcing survivors out into the open amid an unprecedented cold snap, the story went on.

Rescue teams were rushing to the region, which lies between the Tibetan and Loess plateaus and borders Mongolia, and is one of China’s poorest and most ethnically diverse.

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

