China Earthquake Kills 120, Xi Sends Thousands of Rescuers – BBC

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered rescue teams to the region, among the poorest and most diverse in China

China suffered its deadliest earthquake in 13 years on Monday when more than 120 people were killed in the country’s mountainous Gansu province, the BBC reported.

It’s feared the death toll could rise further after the 6.2 magnitude quake brought down thousands of buildings, forcing survivors out into the open amid an unprecedented cold snap, the story went on.

Rescue teams were rushing to the region, which lies between the Tibetan and Loess plateaus and borders Mongolia, and is one of China’s poorest and most ethnically diverse.

Read the full story: BBC

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

China Holds Police Talks With Pacific Islands, After Quakes

Shock Absorbers Help Taiwan Chip Plants Avoid Quake Damage

Quake in China’s Sichuan Kills 21, Shakes Locked Down Chengdu

Japan’s Murata to Restart Production After Earthquake