China EV-Maker BYD Weighing Up Three Sites for Mexico Plant

BYD claims the factory will supply the domestic market and is not a backdoor route into the American motor sector

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has shortlisted three sites for its controversial production plant in Mexico.

The firm said it is reviewing a range of proposed incentives from a trio of states in the US neighbour, its country head said on Wednesday.

Jorge Vallejo, BYD Mexico director general, said the company was reviewing the latest proposals by the candidate states, which have offered “many benefits” including fiscal, land, management and preferential pricing incentives.

“A plant is not only about having the space, but the logistics, all the development, urban infrastructure that is generated, water, gas, everything that is needed for an automotive plant,” he said.

“There are many elements, even logistical, that we are analysing together with them,” he said, adding that the aim remained to identify the location by year-end.

Mexico’s federal government, under pressure from the US, is keeping Chinese automakers at arm’s length by refusing to offer incentives such as low-cost public land or tax cuts for investment in EV production, it was reported in April.

Vallejo did not name the states offering incentives, though BYD Chief of Americas Stella Li said in May the plant will be centrally located in the country.

Mexico’s northern Nuevo Leon state is an automotive hub, and the location of a proposed Tesla mega-factory. It will also be home to a new Volvo plant, the state’s governor said this week.

Meanwhile, the central Puebla state has long housed production by Volkswagen, and BMW makes EVs in the nearby San Luis Potosi.

Vallejo, speaking after unveiling of BYD’s Song Pro plug-in hybrid SUV in Mexico, said that the firm had not yet identified which models would be produced at the Mexico plant.

The plant will produce 150,000 units in its first stage and a further 150,000 units in its second stage before eventually producing between 400,000 and 500,000 units in a few more years, Vallejo said.

BYD Meeting Sheinbaum Team

The plant will serve the Mexican market, he reiterated. The company has previously said it was not eyeing an entry to the US market.

BYD executives were hoping to meet with the team of Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and the economy ministry in the “coming days” to share plans for the plant, Vallejo said.

The company would “specifically present the manufacturing and marketing scheme, and also to show what BYD can develop at a national level,” Vallejo said.

Separately, French-Italian automaker Stellantis started EV production at its plant in the State of Mexico on Tuesday, according to a post on X by Mexico’s economy ministry.

Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, who visited the plant for the event, called on global companies “to continue working together and continue strengthening supply chains,” the ministry said.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

