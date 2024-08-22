fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

EU’s Borrell Says Trade War With China is ‘Maybe Unavoidable’

August 22, 2024

Europe’s top diplomat says the bloc “has no interest in a trade war”, but concedes it may be inevitable in the dispute over tariffs to be imposed on Chinese EVs


The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Reuters pic from January 2024).

 

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has warned that a trade war with China may be “unavoidable.”

Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, made the remark at an event in Spain on Tuesday in regard to retaliatory action over Europe’s imposition of tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.

He was quoted as saying: “We mustn’t be naive, we have no interest to get into a trade war .. but maybe it’s unavoidable. It’s also the logic of things.”

 

ALSO SEE: Walmart Sells $3.6bn Stake in JD.com to Focus on Warehouses

 

Borrell’s remarks came as the European Commission proposed on Tuesday tariffs of up to 36.3% on electric vehicles made in China. That spurred a sharp response from Beijing on Wednesday, which said it would launch an anti-subsidy probe into dairy imports from the EU.

Borrell, who is due to retire in October, said the EU should avoid “systematic confrontation” with China, as trade tensions between the two sides threaten to intensify.

“Our political systems are different, but that shouldn’t lead to a systemic and permanent rivalry,” he said, during the annual “Quo Vadis Europa?” conference in the city of Santander. “That’s not in our interest.”

He noted that cheaper products made in China such as electric vehicles were being diverted to Europe because the US had imposed higher tariffs.

“When they (the US) take trade measures against China – because they do so – they don’t ask us if it suits us or not (in Europe),” Borrell was quoted as saying by Euronews.com.

“When they ban the import of Chinese cars, or place deterring tariffs, they don’t ask themselves where these Chinese cars that will not go to the US will go. Where will they go? To which other market can they go? Well of course, to the European market, and that causes a competitiveness problem for our industry,” he added.

But he said European leaders had no interest in “containing China’s rise”.

“We cannot embark on systematic confrontation with China,” he said, noting that China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi regularly pushed back when it was depicted as a “systemic rival.”

“Europe must not oppose itself to China’s rise, because this rise is a fact – China … is at the cutting edge of all technology,” Borrell said.

“They are not only selling cheap T-shirts, they are competing. To oppose ourselves to the rise of China as a power is impossible – China is a great power.”

Borrell also voiced doubt on the chance of an investment deal between China and the EU being revived, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

EU Reduces New Tariffs on China-Made Teslas By More Than Half

China Slams ‘Biased’ EU Over Electric Vehicle Imports Probe

Germany Opposes EU Tariffs on China EVs as Trade Heat Rises

China’s Dongfeng ‘Well Placed’ For New Car Plant in Italy

As EU Eyes Tariffs, European States Chase China EV Factories

China’s BYD Welcome to Open an EV Factory in France: Minister

China to Examine European Union’s Trade ‘Barriers’

China EV Firms Scaling Back European Plans Over Subsidy Probe

European Farmers Fear Trade War With China Over EV Tariffs

China’s Probe Into EU Pork ‘Dumping’ Seen as Trade Retaliation

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Xiaomi EV Unit Helps Drive Q2 Revenues Past Forecast
Xiaomi EV Unit Helps Drive Q2 Revenues Past Forecast
China State Planner Urges Hike in Energy Network Upgrade Funds
China State Planner Urges Hike in Energy Network Upgrade Funds
Walmart Sells $3.6bn Stake in JD.com to Focus on Warehouses
Walmart Sells $3.6bn Stake in JD.com to Focus on Warehouses
China Hits Back at EU, Opens Anti-Subsidy Probe on Dairy Imports
China Hits Back at EU, Opens Anti-Subsidy Probe on Dairy Imports
logo

Electric Vehicles

Trump Would Axe US EV Tax Credit, Open to Musk Advisor Role
Trump Would Axe US EV Tax Credit, Open to Musk Advisor Role
Sean O'Meara 20 Aug 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com