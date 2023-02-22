fbpx

China EV-maker Nio Planning New Budget Brand Factory

February 22, 2023

The electric vehicle producer is looking to build the hub for the new marque in Chuzhou city in projects codenamed ‘Alps’ and ‘Firefly’


Nio's eponymous brand competes in the premium car segment with rivals such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz in China and Europe.

 

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio is planning to launch a new budget EV brand, sources have revealed.

The auto firm is looking to build a factory in Chuzhou city in the eastern province of Anhui to produce the EVs, in projects codenamed “Alps” and “Firefly”, it’s claimed.

Neither Nio nor the Chuzhou local government immediately responded to requests for comment after Chinese media outlet Cailianshe first reported the plan.

 

Also on AF: China Asks State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors Over Data Fears

 

Chinese EV players, most of which are still loss-making, are ramping up efforts to increase their market shares in the world’s largest auto market as the penetration rate of EVs rises rapidly.

More than a quarter of the new cars sold in January in China were either pure electric or plug-in hybrids, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

