fbpx

Type to search

India

Top Indian Think Tank Urges Softer Rules For Chinese Investors

July 18, 2025

The think tank, NITI Aayog, has proposed that Chinese companies be allowed to take a stake of up to 24% in an Indian company without any approval being required, sources say


Rules hampering Chinese investment in India have been seen as a significant factor behind the big drop in foreign direct investment. This file Reuters image shows PM Narendra Modi addressing the media at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, June 7, 2024.

 

India’s leading state think tank has proposed easing rules that urge extra scrutiny for Chinese investments, government sources say.

The think tank, known as NITI Aayog, says the rules have delayed some big deals, three government sources have told Reuters.

Currently, all investment by Chinese entities in Indian companies need to gain a security clearance from both India’s home and foreign ministries.

 

ALSO SEE: US Bank Suspends China Travel, as Executive Banned From Leaving

 

The think tank, NITI Aayog, has proposed that Chinese companies can take a stake of up to 24% in an Indian company without any approval being required, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

The proposal, reported for the first time, is part of a plan to boost foreign direct investment in India and is being studied by the trade ministry’s industries department, the finance and foreign ministries, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, the sources said.

 

Indian superpowers seeking to mend ties

And while not all of NITI Aayog’s ideas are necessarily taken up by the government, the proposal comes at a time when India and China are seeking to mend ties that have been particularly strained since border clashes in 2020.

Any decision to ease might be months away and will be taken by political leaders, two of the sources said. They added that the industries department is in favour of easing, but the other government bodies are yet to give their final view.

NITI Aayog, the ministries, the industries department and the prime minister’s office did not reply to Reuters requests for comment.

The rules were put in place in 2020 after border clashes, including hand-to-hand fighting between the two neighbours.

They only apply to land bordering nations, which affects Chinese companies the most. By contrast, companies from other countries can freely invest in many sectors such as manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, while some sensitive sectors such as defence, banking and media have restrictions.

 

BYD proposal for $1-billion JV

Deals such as a 2023 plan by China’s BYD  to invest $1 billion in an electric car joint venture have been due to the rules, sources have said.

While foreign investment has slowed globally since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the rules hampering Chinese investment in India have been seen as a significant factor behind a large drop in the South Asian country’s FDI.

Net foreign direct investment in India tumbled to a record low of just $353 million in the past financial year, a fraction of the $43.9 billion logged in the year ended March 2021.

An easing in military tensions since October has led to more efforts by both countries to mend ties, with plans for the resumption of direct flights and India seeking a “permanent solution” to their decades-old border dispute.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s made his first trip to China in five years this week, telling his counterpart that the two nations must settle tensions along their border and avoid restrictive trade measures such as China’s curbs on the supply of rare earth magnets.

The think tank has also recommended revamping the board that decides on foreign direct investment proposals, the sources said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

India And China Agree to Resume Direct Flights After Five Years

Neighbours Worried About China’s Giant New Dam in Tibet

India And China Resolve Border Row, Agree to Separate Patrols

India Refusing to Restart Direct Passenger Flights With China

India’s Close Scrutiny of China Firms Worries Suppliers: Xiaomi

India to Discourage Foreign Trade Settlement in Chinese Yuan

India to ‘Urgently’ Ban China-Linked Betting and Loan Apps

India, US Partner on Chips, AI and Arms to Take on China

India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch

Wang Yi Seeks Normal India Ties, Delhi says Ease Border Row First

India bans 118 more Chinese apps in repeat crackdown

India, China Hold Talks to Cool Deadly Border Tensions

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

US Bank Suspends China Travel, as Executive Banned From Leaving
US Bank Suspends China Travel, as Executive Banned From Leaving
China's Focus on Economic Output is Crushing Some Citizens
China's Focus on Economic Output is Crushing Some Citizens
China Threat to Block Panama Ports Deal, 'Wants a Cosco Stake'
China Threat to Block Panama Ports Deal, 'Wants a Cosco Stake'
TSMC Sees 60% Profit Jump on AI Chip Demand, But Fears Tariffs
TSMC Sees 60% Profit Jump on AI Chip Demand, But Fears Tariffs
logo

India

Indonesia Pays High Price for US Trade Access, Faces 19% Tariffs
Indonesia Pays High Price for US Trade Access, Faces 19% Tariffs
Jim Pollard 16 Jul 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com