China

China Expands Visa-Free Entry to Nine More Countries – AP

November 22, 2024

Beijing is opening its doors wider to boost its economy; citizens from nine more countries will be able to travel to China for visa-free travel from next month


People visit a market at the tourism site of Qianmen street, in Beijing, March 14, 2023 (Reuters file photo by Tingshu Wang).

 

China plans to expand visa-free entry to people from nine more countries from the end of this month, according to a report by Associated Press, which said the moves is part of efforts to invigorate its sluggish tourism and business sectors.

The new countries are Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvia and Japan. And visitors from these states will be able to stay for up to 30 days without a visa. That means some 38 countries will soon have ‘visa-free’ access, which is a big dup from just three before the country was hit by the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, people participating in exchanges will also qualify for visa-free entry – a move that seeks to enhance relations through increased cultural and academic exchanges.

In recent months, a significant number of foreign entries into China were recorded, with a notable portion being visa-free, the report said.

Read the full report: AP.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

