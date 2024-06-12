China Firms ‘Face More US Sanctions for Goods Going to Russia’

US to broaden its export controls and announce new sanctions on financial institutions and non-banks that help the Russian military with chips, tech and goods, sources say

The United States plans to impose wider sanctions on the sale of computer chips and other goods to Russia, sources said late on Tuesday.

The Biden Administration may announce the move on Wednesday, they said, adding that their goal will be aimed at third-party sellers in China.

The moves are part of a prolonged and broad push by the US to respond to Russia’s efforts to circumvent Western sanctions and choke off its war effort against Ukraine.

The administration will announce it is broadening existing export controls to include US-branded goods, not just those made in the United States, the sources said. It will identify certain Hong Kong entities it says are shipping goods to Moscow.

The White House and Commerce Department had no immediate comment on the changes.

White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters earlier on Tuesday that Washington would announce new sanctions and export controls against Russia.

The news came as US President Joe Biden prepared to depart early on Wednesday for a summit in southern Italy with leaders from other Group of Seven democracies.

One of the top priorities for the G7 leaders is boosting support for Ukraine, now in the third year of resisting Russia’s invasion, and disarming the Russian war machine, one of the sources said.

Frustration over China-Russia trade boom

US officials have expressed growing frustration about China’s burgeoning trade with Russia, which they say is allowing Moscow to keep arming its military.

Exports from China and other countries of machine tools and other manufacturing equipment are helping it to produce weapons it previously imported, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Changes are needed to broaden the definition of US goods covered by the export controls, they argue, given that Moscow has now shifted its entire economy to focus on the war.

Daleep Singh, White House deputy national security adviser for international economics, told the Center for a New American Security last week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was to meet with G7 leaders to underscore the dire situation facing Ukrainian forces in their battle against Russia.

Washington is also poised to announce significant new sanctions against financial institutions and non-banks that are part of the “technology and goods channels” that are supplying the Russian military, the sources said.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

