fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

China Hit by Months of Plunging Foreign Investment – FT

October 31, 2023

Geopolitical tensions, plus western calls to “de-risk” supply chains and higher interest rates in the US have driven a decline in FDI, which is at a two-decade low, the report said


A screen displays a CCTV state media news broadcast showing Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing world leaders at the G20 meeting in Rome via video link at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, October 31, 2021 Reuters).

 

Foreign direct investment in China has plunged by double-digit amounts in every month since May and fell by 34% in September, according to a report by the Financial Times, which said that calculations based on Commerce Ministry data compiled by Wind showed FDI fell by over a third to 72.8 billion yuan ($10 billion) in September, which was the “biggest decline since monthly figures became available in 2014.”

The country saw a record $189 billion in FDI in 2022, but geopolitical tensions and western calls to “de-risk” supply chains had driven a decline in foreign investment that was at a two-decade low, the report said, noting that higher interest rates in the US created an incentive for US companies to “re-shore” working capital from China. Data from Prequin also showed that venture funds and private equity groups investing in China had only raised $5.7bn this year, which was only a quarter of last year and a fraction of the figure raised in 2021.

Read the full report: The FT.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Factory Activity in China Falls in October, Undermining Recovery

 

Nomura Reviewing China Plans as Shanghai JV Losses Mount

 

Huawei, US-Sanctioned Firms Win as China Dumps Western Tech

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ
Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ
Canada Bans China’s WeChat on State Devices Over Privacy Risks
Canada Bans China’s WeChat on State Devices Over Privacy Risks
China Data Drags on Hang Seng, Nikkei Gains on BoJ Boost
China Data Drags on Hang Seng, Nikkei Gains on BoJ Boost
Vietnam in Talks on First Chip Plant, Despite Warning on Costs
Vietnam in Talks on First Chip Plant, Despite Warning on Costs
logo

Market Insights

Top Memory Chipmaker Gets $2 Billion From China’s ‘Big Fund’
Top Memory Chipmaker Gets $2 Billion From China’s ‘Big Fund’
Jim Pollard 31 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com