China iPhone Sales Continue to Slide as Consumers Fly the Flag

September 25, 2024

Sales of foreign-branded smartphones in China fell in August, while overall handset sales in the country increased 27%


People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai, China.
People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai, China. Photo Reuters

 

Sales of Apple iPhones and other foreign-branded handsets in China slipped 12.7% last month, year-on-year, as consumers made increasingly patriotic choices amid ongoing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed that during the month, sales of foreign-branded phones in China fell to 1.87 million handsets, down from 2.142 million a year earlier.

 

Also on AF: China Economist Detained ‘After Xi’s Falling Out With Liu He’

 

Overall phone sales in China increased 26.7% from a year earlier to 24.05 million handsets in August, the CAICT data showed.

Last week, it was revealed pre-orders for Huawei’s Mate XT had surpassed 6.5 million – almost double the roughly 3.9 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide in the second quarter of this year, according to consultancy IDC.

Interest in the Mate XT had led to some versions of the phone going for prices as high as over $20,000.

Meanwhile, Apple’s sales in China have dwindled, even as the firm has offered rare discounts. In the second-quarter of the year, the US phone-maker dropped from third to sixth place in the Chinese market.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Patriotic Rush For Tri-Fold Huawei Phone Lulled By Slow Supply

New iPhone Uses Arm Chip Tech as Apple Eye AI Upgrades: FT

Apple Offers Big iPhone Discounts in China Amid Sales Slump

Huawei Close to Releasing AI Chip to Rival Nvidia in China: WSJ

Apple iPhone Sales Slump 10%, Samsung Claims No1 Spot

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

