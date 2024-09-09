fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

New iPhone Uses Arm Chip Tech as Apple Eye AI Upgrades: FT

September 9, 2024

The latest iPhone 16 is expected to feature its A18 chip, developed using SoftBank-owned Arm’s latest V9 chip design


People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai, China.
People look at the iPhone 15 Pro at an Apple store in Shanghai, China. Photo Reuters

 

Apple’s new iPhone, due to be unveiled with great fanfare later on Monday, will reportedly feature UK tech firm Arm’s newest V9 chip design, the Financial Times reported

Apple is set to host its fall event on September 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, where it will likely announce a series of new iPhones and updates to other devices and apps, including the A18 chip-powered iPhone 16.

Apple signed a deal with SoftBank-owned Arm in September last year that “extends beyond 2040” in a boost for Arm for chip technology.

 

Also on AF: US, China ‘Narrow’ Gap on Climate Finance, Plan Methane Talks

 

Arm had said in July that its V9 chip accounts for 50% of smartphone revenue.

Arm owns the intellectual property behind the computing architecture for most of the world’s smartphones, which it licenses to Apple and many others.

Apple uses Arm’s technology in the process of designing its own custom chips for its iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The two companies have a long history – Apple was one of the initial companies that partnered to found the firm in 1990, before the release of its “Newton” handheld computer in 1993, which used an Arm-based processor chip.

The Newton flopped, but Arm went on to become dominant in mobile phone chips because of its low power consumption, which helps batteries last longer.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Huawei Phone Sales Soar In China, Apple Not Even in The Top 5

Apple’s India Boost as New Delhi Cuts Tech Import Duties

Samsung, Apple Lead Global Smartphone Sales Boost Amid AI Push

I’ll Ban Apple Devices if OpenAI is Put in Operating System: Musk

Apple Working With TSMC to Make its Own AI Chips: WSJ

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Foxconn Posts Forecast-Beating Q2 Profit On Unrelenting AI Boom
Foxconn Posts Forecast-Beating Q2 Profit On Unrelenting AI Boom
Google ‘Monopoly’ Ruling Could Cost Apple $20 Billion
Google ‘Monopoly’ Ruling Could Cost Apple $20 Billion
Big Tech’s Lofty Valuations Spark Bruising Selloff Fears
Big Tech’s Lofty Valuations Spark Bruising Selloff Fears
Huawei Phone Sales Soar In China, Apple Not Even in The Top 5
Huawei Phone Sales Soar In China, Apple Not Even in The Top 5
logo

Fintech

Chinese Solar Giants’ Profits and Revenue Plunge in First Half
Chinese Solar Giants’ Profits and Revenue Plunge in First Half
Jim Pollard 06 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com