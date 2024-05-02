fbpx

China, Japan, India Economies Held Back by ‘Xenophobia’: Biden

May 2, 2024

The President said migration was good for the US economy, which is a global outlier with a positive growth forecast for 2024


US President Joe Biden said immigration is a positive thing. Photo: Reuters

 

President Joe Biden has accused China, Japan and India of being “xenophobic”, claiming that their dislike of immigration is holding them back economically.

Biden, speaking on Wednesday at a Washington fundraising event for his 2024 re-election campaign and marking the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, said that migration has been good for the US economy.

“One of the reasons why our economy’s growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” the President said.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong.”

 

The International Monetary Fund forecast last month that each country would see its growth decelerate in 2024 from the year prior, ranging from 0.9% in highly developed Japan to 6.8% in emerging India.

They forecast that the United States would grow at 2.7%, slightly brisker than its 2.5% rate last year. Many economists attribute better-than-expected performance partly to migrants expanding the country’s labour force.

Concern about irregular migration has become a top issue for many US voters ahead of November’s presidential election.

Biden, who has condemned the rhetoric of his Republican opponent Donald Trump as anti-immigrant, has worked to court broad economic and political relations with countries including Japan and India to counter China and Russia globally.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Xi, Biden Talk About AI, Narcotics Amid Global Tensions – CNN
'If They Pass It, I'll Sign It': Biden Backs Bill to Ban TikTok
New Battery Rules Cut Nissan, Tesla EVs From US Tax Credits
Raimondo's Nvidia Chip Warning, Vow of Firmer Curbs Irks China
US Asks China to Declare AI Will Never Control Its Nuclear Arms
