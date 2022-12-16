Jaded Chinese Millionaires Flocking to Singapore – SCMP

Immigration queries from China have been on the rise this year as stringent zero-Covid curbs and a steep fall in property prices have chipped away riches from the wealthy

Wealthy Chinese looking to escape the economic and social crisis at home have found a new destination in close neighbour and ‘safe haven’ Singapore, South China Morning Post reported.

Immigration queries from China have been on the rise this year as the implementation of stringent zero-Covid curbs and a steep fall in property prices has chipped away riches from the wealthy. Concerns have also been on the rise following Xi Jinping’s recent commitment to ‘regulate wealth’ in the country.

