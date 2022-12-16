fbpx

Jaded Chinese Millionaires Flocking to Singapore – SCMP

December 16, 2022

Immigration queries from China have been on the rise this year as stringent zero-Covid curbs and a steep fall in property prices have chipped away riches from the wealthy


People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport
Concerns have also been on the rise following Xi Jinping's recent commitment to ‘regulate wealth’ in China. Photo: Reuters

 

Wealthy Chinese looking to escape the economic and social crisis at home have found a new destination in close neighbour and ‘safe haven’ Singapore, South China Morning Post reported.

Immigration queries from China have been on the rise this year as the implementation of stringent zero-Covid curbs and a steep fall in property prices has chipped away riches from the wealthy. Concerns have also been on the rise following Xi Jinping’s recent commitment to ‘regulate wealth’ in the country.

Read the full report: SCMP

 

Also read:

China’s Super-Rich See Wealth Plunge as Economy Slows

China’s Rich Eye Life Abroad as Their Assets Shrink – SCMP

Wealthy Chinese Buying up Expensive Homes in Singapore

Riches to Rags: Lockdowns Kill Shanghai Online, Offline Fashion

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

