China Labels US a ‘Bully, Rule Breaker’ at WTO Meeting

January 27, 2023

Beijing’s WTO ambassador hit out at Washington after it emerged the US was appealing against a ruling over metal tariffs


China's ambassador to the WTO was speaking at a meeting on trade disputes.

 

China slammed the United States as a “unilateral bully” and a “rule breaker”, at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday.

China’s ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, was speaking at a WTO meeting on trade disputes where he also said that Washington had informed it of its intention to appeal a recent WTO ruling which found that US metal tariffs breached global rules.

“These troubling behaviours of the US have clearly depicted an image of the US as a unilateral bully, a rule breaker, and a supply chain disruptor,” he said, according to a copy of his speech obtained by Reuters.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

