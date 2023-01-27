China Labels US a ‘Bully, Rule Breaker’ at WTO Meeting

Beijing’s WTO ambassador hit out at Washington after it emerged the US was appealing against a ruling over metal tariffs

China slammed the United States as a “unilateral bully” and a “rule breaker”, at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday.

China’s ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, was speaking at a WTO meeting on trade disputes where he also said that Washington had informed it of its intention to appeal a recent WTO ruling which found that US metal tariffs breached global rules.

“These troubling behaviours of the US have clearly depicted an image of the US as a unilateral bully, a rule breaker, and a supply chain disruptor,” he said, according to a copy of his speech obtained by Reuters.

