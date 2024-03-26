fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Launches WTO Complaint Against US Over EV Subsidies

March 26, 2024

Beijing claims Washington is using the cover of climate change and emissions reductions to avoid subsidising Chinese products in its EV supply chain


Critics say the WTO has been stifled by Chinese SOEs, Indian obstructionism and US indifference.
A World Trade Centre logo is seen at its office in Geneva. Reuters file photo

 

China has accused Washington of using ‘discriminatory subsidies’ to exclude its goods from the US, as it launched dispute settlement proceedings against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Beijing has launched the complaint to safeguard its interests, particularly in the electric vehicle industry, the Chinese permanent mission to the WTO said on Tuesday.

China said it was contesting “discriminatory subsidies in nature” under the US Inflation Reduction Act that it said resulted in the exclusion of goods from China and other WTO countries.

 

Also on AF: Nissan to Launch 30 New Models, Boost Global Sales by 1 Million

 

“Under the disguise of responding to climate change, reducing carbon emission and protecting environment, [these subsidies] are in fact contingent upon the purchase and use of goods from the United States, or imported from certain particular regions,” the Chinese mission said.

In Beijing, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said it urged Washington to “promptly correct discriminatory industrial policies, and maintain the stability of the global industrial and supply chains for new energy vehicles”.

There was no immediate response from the Office of the US Trade Representative in Washington to a request for comment. There was no immediate comment from the WTO.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

