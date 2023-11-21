China Looks to Deepen Ties With France Amid EU Probes – Nikkei

Xi also said China was willing to strengthen cooperation with France at the United Nations and other multilateral institutions

China has urged French firms to boost their investment in the country and called for fair treatment of its companies in the western European nation, amid looming EU probes into Beijing’s subsidised EV and steel sectors, the Nikkei reported.

Chinese president Xi Jinping made the appeal in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese state television reported, as it looks to fortify ties after Macron visited China in April, the story went on.

“China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with the French side,” Xi said, adding that he welcomed more French products entering the Chinese market.

Read the full story: Nikkei

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

COP28: France, US to Seek Ban on Private Funds for Coal Plants

France Reworks Subsidy Criteria to Cut-Off Chinese EVs – Nikkei

Xpeng Targets Euro Breakthrough in Germany, UK, France

France’s Renault Sells Stake in Korean Arm to China’s Geely