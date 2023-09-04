fbpx

Electric Vehicles

Xpeng Targets Euro Breakthrough in Germany, UK, France

September 4, 2023

The Chinese electric vehicle outfit’s president said the firm is aiming to take on European automakers on their home turf


People visit at the XPeng Motors booth at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File photo Acquire Licensing Rights
People visit at the XPeng Motors booth at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, on April 19, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has set its sights on making its mark in Germany, the UK and France next year, its president Brian Gu told reporters on Monday at the IAA Mobility motor show in Munich.

The company will distribute its G9 and P7 EVs into Israel from early next year and will offer its G6 as its first right-handed model, Gu added.

“We have a bold plan to move into the global arena,” he said. The company already sells in the Netherlands and Norway.

 

China’s EV makers are seeking to expand in the region, aiming for higher margins and faster growth in overseas markets and challenging European companies on their home turf with cheaper models.

Chinese EV makers are also struggling with a bruising price war at home that has squeezed their profitability and capped growth.

While their EV sales picked up rapidly in South East Asia and South America, the European market has remained difficult for Chinese auto brands.

Though they are able to offer competitively priced models, Chinese makers have faced challenges in Europe including regulations, EV infrastructure, consumer preferences and brand recognition.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

