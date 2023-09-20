fbpx

France Reworks Subsidy Criteria to Cut-Off Chinese EVs – Nikkei

September 20, 2023

France’s decision — which follows an EU investigation into Chinese state subsidies for EV production — is aimed at reducing the country’s carbon footprint through imports, an official said


Tesla Model Y electric cars
The manufacture of a small sedan in China produces “45% more emissions” than in Europe, a French official noted. Photo: Reuters

 

The French government has announced plans to rework the terms of its 5,000 euro ($5,360) electric-vehicle subsidies in an effort to cut off China-made cars from benefitting from the program, Nikkei Asia reported, noting that Emmanuel Macron’s government said subsidies will now be handed out based on the energy source used during the vehicle and its battery’s manufacture. The move will effectively render almost all Chinese EVs from qualifying for buyer subsidies as most production facilities in the country are fuelled by coal.

France’s decision — which comes on the heels of the European Commission launching an investigation into Beijing’s state subsidies for EV production — was aimed at reducing the country’s carbon footprint through imports, an official said. The manufacture of a small sedan in China produces “45% more emissions” than in Europe, the official noted.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia.

 

Also read:

 

EU Leaders Fear Dependency on Chinese Batteries, Fuel Cells

 

China Slams EU’s Car Probe as a ‘Naked Protectionist Act’

 

China EV-Makers Start Steady in Europe Amid Cost, Trust Issues

 

Chinese EV ‘Invasion’ Forces Western Rivals to Slash Costs

 

US Checking EV Battery Imports Over China Forced Labour Fears

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

