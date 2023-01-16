China NEV sales grow 96.3%, BYD deliveries up 152.5% – Nikkei

Warren Buffett-backed BYD took the lead among Chinese electric-car makers, with a 152.5% increase in EV deliveries

China shipped 6.5 million units of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in 2022, marking a whopping 96.3% increase from 2021, Nikkei Asia reported, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Warren Buffett-backed BYD took the lead among Chinese electric-car makers, with a 152.5% increase in EV deliveries in the same period.

In a separate report, the South China Morning Post reported China became the second-biggest car exporter in the world, overtaking Germany. The world’s biggest automobile market is quickly closing its gap with Japan at the top, with a 54.4% year-on-year increase in exports in 2022.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia / Caixin

