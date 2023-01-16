fbpx

New Energy Vehicles

China NEV sales grow 96.3%, BYD deliveries up 152.5% – Nikkei

January 16, 2023

Warren Buffett-backed BYD took the lead among Chinese electric-car makers, with a 152.5% increase in EV deliveries


People stand near a BYD X Dream electric vehicle (EV) displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
People stand near a BYD X Dream electric vehicle (EV) displayed during the Auto Shanghai show in China. Photo: Reuters

 

China shipped 6.5 million units of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in 2022, marking a whopping 96.3% increase from 2021, Nikkei Asia reported, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Warren Buffett-backed BYD took the lead among Chinese electric-car makers, with a 152.5% increase in EV deliveries in the same period.

In a separate report, the South China Morning Post reported China became the second-biggest car exporter in the world, overtaking Germany. The world’s biggest automobile market is quickly closing its gap with Japan at the top, with a 54.4% year-on-year increase in exports in 2022.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia / Caixin

 

Resonac Next-Gen Chip Wafers Will Boost EVs Range – Nikkei

Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Fall 44% to Lowest in Five Months

BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 – SCMP

Chinese EV Maker BYD Planning $250m Vietnam Parts Plant

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

Chinese EV Maker BYD Planning $250m Vietnam Parts Plant
EVs at the Centre of India's Car Show in Clean Mobility Push
Buyers Say Tesla Forced Them to Close Orders Before Price Cuts
Tesla Demand Gets a Boost in China Amid Price War With BYD
