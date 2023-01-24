fbpx

Type to search

India

China Offers Troubled Sri Lanka Relief on Debt Repayments

January 24, 2023

The Export-Import Bank of China has offered to ease Sri Lanka’s financial woes with a two-year moratorium on its debt repayments


Sri Lanka
The Expor-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka two-year relief on debt repayments to enable a fresh loan from the IMF. Photo: Reuters

 

The Export-Import Bank of China has offered to ease Sri Lanka’s financial woes with a two-year moratorium on its debt repayments, according to a reviewed letter.

This moratorium could enable Sri Lanka to seek a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, the Export-Import Bank of China said.

China’s January 19 letter, sent to the finance ministry, however, may not be enough for Sri Lanka to immediately gain the IMF’s approval for the critical loan, a Sri Lankan source with knowledge of the matter said.

 

Also on AF: China Loans to Emerging Nations Hit 13-Year Low in 2021: Study

 

India wrote to the IMF earlier this month, saying it would commit to supporting Sri Lanka with financing and debt relief, but the island nation also needs the backing of China in order to reach a final agreement with the global lender.

Regional rivals China and India are the biggest bilateral lenders to Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people that is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

According to the letter, the Export-Import Bank of China said it was going to provide “an extension on the debt service due in 2022 and 2023 as an immediate contingency measure” based on Sri Lanka’s request.

Piling Debt

At the end of 2020, China EXIM bank had loaned Sri Lanka $2.83 billion which is 3.5% of the island’s debt, according to an IMF report released in March last year.

Sri Lanka owed Chinese lenders $7.4 billion, or nearly a fifth of its public external debt, by the end of last year, calculations by the China Africa Research Initiative showed.

“The bank will support Sri Lanka in your application for the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to help relieve the liquidity strain,” the letter said.

The Sri Lankan source, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the confidential discussions, said the island nation had hoped for a clear assurance from Beijing on the lines of what India provided to the IMF.

“China was expected to do more,” the source said. “This is much less than what is required and expected of them.”

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

Sri Lanka Debt Talks to Test China-India Relationship – FT

Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka’s 2023 Budget Targets Economic Revival

Sri Lanka and IMF Reach Agreement on Emergency Loan

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Sri Lanka PM Says IMF Debt Deal Delayed by Unrest – AP
Sri Lanka PM Says IMF Debt Deal Delayed by Unrest – AP
Sri Lanka Turns to China to Help Revive Its Trade, Tourism
Sri Lanka Turns to China to Help Revive Its Trade, Tourism
Wickremesinghe Voted President in Sri Lanka, IMF Vows Help
Wickremesinghe Voted President in Sri Lanka, IMF Vows Help
China and Japan Slash Holdings of US Treasuries in May
China and Japan Slash Holdings of US Treasuries in May
logo

India

80,000 Laid-Off Indian IT Workers Scramble to Stay in US – Mint
80,000 Laid-Off Indian IT Workers Scramble to Stay in US – Mint
Jim Pollard 24 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com