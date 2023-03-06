fbpx

Type to search

China

China Premier Stresses ‘Stability’ in Congress Report – Nikkei

March 6, 2023

Li Keqiang mentioned ‘stability’ 33 times in his government work report on Sunday summarising China’s key policy plans for the year ahead


Li Keqiang has been dumped from China's central committee and the elite Politburo Standing Committee.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing of the 2018 Congress in Beijing. File photo: Jason Lee, Reuters.

 

China’s Premier Li Keqiang cited “stability” more than 30 times in a report delivered to the the National People’s Congress on Sunday, Nikkei Asia reported, in what observers say is a key sign of what is to come from Beijing policy-wise over the next 12 months.

“Stability” was mentioned 38% more times this year than in 2022, marking the most frequent use of the keyword under Xi, who became president early in 2013, the report went on, as Li stressed that China will stabilise prices, employment and supply chains.

Full story: Nikkei Asia

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Sets 5% Growth Target as National Congress Begins

Xi Cements His Domination in China at Party Congress

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Foxconn EV Plans Speed Up With US GM Plant, Nissan Exec Hiring
Foxconn EV Plans Speed Up With US GM Plant, Nissan Exec Hiring
13 Chinese Cities Issue Smog Alerts as Factory Output Climbs
13 Chinese Cities Issue Smog Alerts as Factory Output Climbs
Indonesia Looks to Boost its EV industry With New Incentives
Indonesia Looks to Boost its EV industry With New Incentives
SoftBank's Arm Hoping to Raise $8 Billion From Mega US IPO
SoftBank's Arm Hoping to Raise $8 Billion From Mega US IPO
logo

China

Chinese Firms Holding Dollars as Hedge if Yuan Loses Value
Chinese Firms Holding Dollars as Hedge if Yuan Loses Value
Jim Pollard 06 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com