China Premier Stresses ‘Stability’ in Congress Report – Nikkei

Li Keqiang mentioned ‘stability’ 33 times in his government work report on Sunday summarising China’s key policy plans for the year ahead

China’s Premier Li Keqiang cited “stability” more than 30 times in a report delivered to the the National People’s Congress on Sunday, Nikkei Asia reported, in what observers say is a key sign of what is to come from Beijing policy-wise over the next 12 months.

“Stability” was mentioned 38% more times this year than in 2022, marking the most frequent use of the keyword under Xi, who became president early in 2013, the report went on, as Li stressed that China will stabilise prices, employment and supply chains.

Full story: Nikkei Asia

By Sean O’Meara

Read more:

China Sets 5% Growth Target as National Congress Begins

Xi Cements His Domination in China at Party Congress