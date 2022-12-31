China Pulls Off Chip Breakthrough in Sanctions Blow – Telegraph

Washington, Brussels and London have all blocked China’s access to advanced Western-made computer chips

China has made a major tech breakthrough, mastering a chip design technique previously only achieved by the West, the UK’s Daily Telegraph reported.

Patent filings have revealed that Huawei has made the significant advance in the manufacturing of the smallest and most advanced chips, opening the door for Chinese firms to progress despite US-led tech sanctions on the country, the report said.

Read the full story: The Daily Telegraph

