fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

China Pulls Off Chip Breakthrough in Sanctions Blow – Telegraph

December 31, 2022

Washington, Brussels and London have all blocked China’s access to advanced Western-made computer chips


Huawei is said to have cracked a technique that has only ever been mastered by Netherlands-based company ASML.
Huawei is said to have cracked a technique that has only ever been mastered by Netherlands-based company ASML.

 

China has made a major tech breakthrough, mastering a chip design technique previously only achieved by the West, the UK’s Daily Telegraph reported.

Patent filings have revealed that Huawei has made the significant advance in the manufacturing of the smallest and most advanced chips, opening the door for Chinese firms to progress despite US-led tech sanctions on the country, the report said.

Read the full story: The Daily Telegraph

 

Read more:

Taiwan’s TSMC Starts Production of Its Most Advanced Chip Yet

Sanctioned Huawei Left With Zero Advanced Phone Chips – SCMP

US Fears China Flooding Global Market With Older Chips

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Worried by Closer China-Russia Ties After Xi-Putin Call
US Worried by Closer China-Russia Ties After Xi-Putin Call
China Urged by WHO to Share Real-Time Covid-19 Data
China Urged by WHO to Share Real-Time Covid-19 Data
China Factory Activity Sees Biggest Fall in Nearly 3 Years
China Factory Activity Sees Biggest Fall in Nearly 3 Years
Huawei on Comeback Trail After US Sanctions Blow, Says Chief
Huawei on Comeback Trail After US Sanctions Blow, Says Chief
logo

Semiconductors

Taiwan’s TSMC Starts Production of Its Most Advanced Chip Yet
Taiwan’s TSMC Starts Production of Its Most Advanced Chip Yet
Alfie Habershon 29 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com