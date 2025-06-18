fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

China Pushes Multi-Polar Currency System as Faith in Dollar Dips

June 18, 2025

China’s central bank chief vowed to expand international use of the digital yuan and is seeking a system in which several currencies dominate the world economy


Illustration picture of the app for China's digital currency
China's official app for its digital yuan CBDC is seen on a mobile phone next to 100-yuan banknotes. China has long harboured ambitions for the yuan to be a global currency. Photo: Reuters.

 

China’s central bank is ramping up its push for a multi-polar currency system for the world.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), vowed to expand international use of the digital yuan and is angling for a system in which several currencies dominate the world economy.

China will establish an international operation centre for digital yuan – or e-CNY – in Shanghai, Pan said on Wednesday at the Lujiazui Forum, a high-profile gathering of local and foreign financial industry executives and regulators.

 

ALSO SEE: China AI Firm Used SE Asia Data Centre to Beat Chip Curbs – WSJ

 

The remarks come in the wake of renewed appetite for a global yuan, as international trade tensions sparked by US tariff policies prompt investors to seek alternatives to dollar-based investments.

At the same time, China is accelerating efforts to develop financial systems independent of Western institutions, moves that have gained fresh impetus as shifting trade patterns and geopolitical realignments reshape the global economic landscape.

Pan Gongsheng (Caixin Global 2023 image).

“Developing a multi-polar international monetary system will help strengthen policy constraints on sovereign currency countries, enhance the resilience of the system, and better safeguard global financial stability,” Pan said.

Such a system would pave the way for some currencies to hold sway in their respective regions, lessening reliance on the dollar.

Pan expects several key global currencies to coexist in mutual competition with checks and balances in place.

 

Chaotic tariffs rollout erodes dollar’s appeal

Washington’s aggressive and chaotic rollout of tariffs has shaken faith in the US currency and other US assets, prompting a broader shift by investors away from the US dollar and towards Asian currencies and the euro.

The eroding US dollar appeal also comes amid rising global interest in cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins – a type of virtual currency that is backed by an asset and holds a stable price.

China has long harboured ambitions for the yuan to be a global currency, similar to the euro or dollar and reflective of the importance of the world’s second-biggest economy.

But that goal has been hampered by unwillingness to open the capital account, and while there’s no sign of that changing, progress on other fronts, where it has gained in places such as Russia and other trading partners, stands to accelerate.

 

More banks using CIPS

On Wednesday, six foreign banks including Standard Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank agreed to use China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), the yuan-based international settlement system in the future, state broadcaster CCTV reported, a step that further expands the use of yuan in global trade.

Pan said that digital technologies have exposed weakness in traditional cross-border payment systems, which are less efficient, and vulnerable to geopolitical risks.

“Traditional cross-border payment infrastructures can be easily politicised and weaponised, and used as a tool for unilateral sanctions, damaging global economic and financial order,” Pan said.

Speaking at the forum, China’s foreign exchange regulator vowed to keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and fend off external shocks and risks.

China’s ability to counter forex market volatility has improved, Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said.

Beijing will also further open up its financial market to foreign players, Li Yunze, director of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, told the forum.

“Foreign institutions are important bridges and links for attracting investment, talent, and are important participants and active contributors to the construction of China’s modern financial system,” Li said.

China will create a transparent, stable and predictable environment for foreign players and will explore options to open up a wider range of financial areas, said Li.

Li added that China’s rapidly growing consumer market would also bring more opportunities for foreign institutions.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Bank of Japan Unveils Plan to Slow Sale of Government Bonds

China’s Yuan, US Treasuries Become Victims of Market Turmoil

Asian Markets Simmer as China Rejects US Tariffs ‘Blackmail’

Trump Tariff ‘Medicine’ Triggers Asian Markets Bloodbath

Hong Kong Gives Green Light For Digital Yuan Use in Local Shops

China Digital Yuan Transactions Surge to $249.33 Billion

Chinese Banks Test Digital Yuan for Cross-Border Settlements

China Pledges Privacy Protection to Push Digital Yuan

How China’s Digital Yuan is Different From Bitcoin – SCMP

US Bill Would Ban Digital Yuan from Google, Apple App Stores

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Trump Set to Extend TikTok Sale Deadline For a Third Time
Trump Set to Extend TikTok Sale Deadline For a Third Time
Firms Underestimating Risks From Carbon-Fuelled Climate Change
Firms Underestimating Risks From Carbon-Fuelled Climate Change
China AI Firm Used SE Asia Data Centre to Beat Chip Curbs - WSJ
China AI Firm Used SE Asia Data Centre to Beat Chip Curbs - WSJ
Bank of Japan Unveils Plan to Slow Sale of Government Bonds
Bank of Japan Unveils Plan to Slow Sale of Government Bonds
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Taiwan Blacklists Chinese Chipmakers Huawei, SMIC
Taiwan Blacklists Chinese Chipmakers Huawei, SMIC
Vishakha Saxena 16 Jun 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com