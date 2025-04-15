China Says it Will ‘Shake Hands Not Fists’ to Beat US Tariffs

Beijing is aiming to diversify ties amid an escalating trade war with the US, making a significant shift in its approach so far to international ties

The Chinese leadership made clear on Tuesday that it was looking to form new alliances across the globe in the face of increasing hostility and tariffs from the United States.

China’s foreign ministry said it was “tearing down walls” and expanding its circle of trading partners, with an aim to ‘shake hands’ instead of fists.

“In the face of external uncertainties, China will insist on shaking hands rather than shaking fists, tearing down walls instead of building barriers, connecting instead of decoupling,” Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

The statement marks a shift in China’s approach to international ties after years of aggressive posturing and trade tiffs. Beijing is aiming to diversify ties amid an escalating trade war with the US, where President Donald Trump has imposed levies as high as 145% on its chief economic rival.

As part of that approach Xi on Monday kicked off a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia. In Vietnam, which is facing potential US tariffs of 46%, Xi called for the two countries to oppose “unilateral bullying” and to strengthen cooperation in production and supply chains.

Chinese and Vietnamese officials also signed dozens of cooperation deals during Xi’s visit, including on production and supply chains as well as railway cooperation.

After a two-day stop in Hanoi, Xi will continue his Southeast Asian trip by visiting Malaysia and Cambodia, which could be slapped by additional US tariffs of 24% and 49%, respectively.

Xi’s Southeast Asian tour is part of a bigger push by China to mend and build ties with friends and foes alike. Over the past month, Beijing has made overtures of friendship to South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Canada and the European Union despite a history of trade and/or territorial disputes with almost all of those countries.

Meanwhile, state-backed news media is now also calling for global unity amid the trade turbulence posed by Trump’s tariffs.

“In the face of crisis, no one can keep only to oneself,” a commentary published on Tuesday by China’s state-run People’s Daily said, referencing Dorothy’s adventure in the American children’s story The Wizard of Oz.

“Only unity and cooperation can meet the challenge.”

The commentary presented China as a benevolent advocate for free trade, spotlighting China’s decision to implement zero tariffs for some of its least developed partners.

It is worth noting, however, that Chinese trade practices continue to pose major risks to global economies.

Analysts say Chinese dumping practices will only worsen as the country looks sell its cheap excess goods outside of high-tariff US, and particularly in Southeast Asia, threatening local markets.

Reuters, with additional editing and inputs from Vishakha Saxena

