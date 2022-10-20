fbpx

China Says It’s One of The World’s Safest Countries – GT

October 20, 2022

Chinese people’s ‘sense of security’ has risen to 98.6%, an 11% rise since 2012, vice-minister of public security Xu Ganlu said


People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

 

China’s vice-minister of public security claimed on Wednesday that it has become one of the safest countries in the world, the Global Times reported.

Speaking at the 20th Communist Party Congress, Xu Ganlu said Chinese people’s ‘sense of security’ has risen to 98.6%, said the report, an 11% rise since 2012. He cited falling rates of homicide, gun crime, murder and rape, hailing China’s achievement of maintaining public order.

