China Says It’s One of The World’s Safest Countries – GT

China’s vice-minister of public security claimed on Wednesday that it has become one of the safest countries in the world, the Global Times reported.
Speaking at the 20th Communist Party Congress, Xu Ganlu said Chinese people’s ‘sense of security’ has risen to 98.6%, said the report, an 11% rise since 2012. He cited falling rates of homicide, gun crime, murder and rape, hailing China’s achievement of maintaining public order.
Read the full report: Global Times
