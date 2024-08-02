China Says July Was Hottest Month Ever Recorded – VE

Extreme weather across large parts of the country has triggered a number of deadly natural disasters this year

China endured its hottest month on record in July, with forecasters predicting the needle will climb even higher this month, as extreme weather continues to hit the world’s No2 economy, VnExpress reported.

Heatwaves have scorched parts of northern China this summer while torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides in central and southern areas, the story in the Vietnamese news site continued, with the average air temperature in July logged at 23.21C (73.78F).

It’s forecast that the high temperatures will remain in eastern regions this week, including Shanghai where a red alert for extreme heat was in place on Thursday. The nearby city of Hangzhou may hit 43C (109F) on Saturday, which would break its all-time record.

China is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases, the report went on, that scientists say are driving climate change and making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

Read the full story: VnExpress

By Sean O’Meara

