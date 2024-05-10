World Headed For 2.5C of Heating, Top Scientists Say – Guardian

Hundreds of the world’s top scientists say they expect 2.5C of global warming this century, or more – and dire consequences for humanity

Hundreds of the world’s top climate scientists expect global temperatures to rise at least 2.5C (4.5F) above pre-industrial levels this century, according to a report on a survey by the Guardian, which said they expect “catastrophic consequences for humanity and the planet”.

Almost 80% of the 380 respondents to a survey by the paper’s environment editor, all of whom worked on the authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), foresee at least 2.5C of global heating, while almost half expect at leasts 3C (5.4F), and only 6% thought the world could still achieve the internationally agreed 1.5C limit, the report said.

Many of the experts said they felt “hopeless, infuriated and scared by the failure of governments to act, despite clear scientific evidence that at what was happening, it said, adding that they envisage a “semi-dystopian” future, with famines, conflicts and mass migration driven by heatwaves, wildfire, floods and storms of a frequency far beyond those that have already occurred.

But many said the climate fight must continue, because every fraction of a degree avoided would reduce human suffering.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

ALSO SEE:

Floods, Droughts, Earthquake, Big Freeze Cost China $3.3bn

China’s Hebei Province Faces Two Years of Flood Repairs

Impact of Floods in China From Typhoon Doksuri Rises