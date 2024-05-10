fbpx

World Headed For 2.5C of Heating, Top Scientists Say – Guardian

May 10, 2024

Hundreds of the world’s top scientists say they expect 2.5C of global warming this century, or more – and dire consequences for humanity


Cars are partially submerged as water gushes on a flooded street, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall, at the Mentougou district, in Beijing, China July 31, 2023, in this still image obtained from social media video. Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS
Cars are submerged as water gushes on a flooded street in Beijing, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rain in July 2023. The world's top scientists say the incidence of extreme weather is likely to get far worse as the world heats up this century. Photo: Reuters.

 

Hundreds of the world’s top climate scientists expect global temperatures to rise at least 2.5C (4.5F) above pre-industrial levels this century, according to a report on a survey by the Guardian, which said they expect “catastrophic consequences for humanity and the planet”.

Almost 80% of the 380 respondents to a survey by the paper’s environment editor, all of whom worked on the authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), foresee at least 2.5C of global heating, while almost half expect at leasts 3C (5.4F), and only 6% thought the world could still achieve the internationally agreed 1.5C limit, the report said.

Many of the experts said they felt “hopeless, infuriated and scared by the failure of governments to act, despite clear scientific evidence that at what was happening, it said, adding that they envisage a “semi-dystopian” future, with famines, conflicts and mass migration driven by heatwaves, wildfire, floods and storms of a frequency far beyond those that have already occurred.

But many said the climate fight must continue, because every fraction of a degree avoided would reduce human suffering.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

