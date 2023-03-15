China Scientists Split on US Tech Sanctions Impact – SCMP

Washington’s tech export bans have pushed up costs but prompted China to increase R&D investment and output in some advanced fields, a Chinese study has revealed

China’s scientific community is split over the effects of US tech sanctions, according to a new study on the impact of the Biden administration’s export bans, the South China Morning Post reported.

Researchers examined how US government sanctions have affected nearly 1,000 Chinese companies between 2010 and 2020 and while the cost of innovation has increased significantly in China, according to the study in the journal of the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology Development, Beijing has boosted its investment in R&D programmes and the country still has the edge over the US in 37 out of 44 key technologies.

