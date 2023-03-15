fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Scientists Split on US Tech Sanctions Impact – SCMP

March 15, 2023

Washington’s tech export bans have pushed up costs but prompted China to increase R&D investment and output in some advanced fields, a Chinese study has revealed


Researchers looked at how US government sanctions have affected nearly 1,000 Chinese companies between 2010 and 2020. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s scientific community is split over the effects of US tech sanctions, according to a new study on the impact of the Biden administration’s export bans, the South China Morning Post reported.

Researchers examined how US government sanctions have affected nearly 1,000 Chinese companies between 2010 and 2020 and while the cost of innovation has increased significantly in China, according to the study in the journal of the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology Development, Beijing has boosted its investment in R&D programmes and the country still has the edge over the US in 37 out of 44 key technologies.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Chinese AI Firms Using Cloud to Dodge US Sanctions – FT

Huawei on Comeback Trail After US Sanctions Blow, Says Chief

US Ban on Nvidia, AMD Chips Could Backfire, Analysts Say

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

