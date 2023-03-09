fbpx

Chinese AI Firms Using Cloud to Dodge US Sanctions – FT

March 9, 2023

Artificial intelligence firms targeted by the US are reportedly using third parties to get around chip export controls


The US is rejecting export licences for $G chips and other items to Huawei, sources say.
A Hi1710 BMC chip is seen on a Kunpeng 920 chipset made by Huawei's Hisilicon. The US is no longer approving 4G level chips and items to be shipped to the China tech giant. Reuters file photo.

 

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) outfits, under pressure from the Biden administration’s US export controls, have found ways to access high-end chips through the cloud, according to the Financial Times. 

The AI firms are said to be getting their hands on restricted technology by using cloud providers and through rental arrangements with third parties, the report went on. The groups are also purchasing chips through subsidiary companies in China, said the FT.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

