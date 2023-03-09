Chinese AI Firms Using Cloud to Dodge US Sanctions – FT

Artificial intelligence firms targeted by the US are reportedly using third parties to get around chip export controls

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) outfits, under pressure from the Biden administration’s US export controls, have found ways to access high-end chips through the cloud, according to the Financial Times.

The AI firms are said to be getting their hands on restricted technology by using cloud providers and through rental arrangements with third parties, the report went on. The groups are also purchasing chips through subsidiary companies in China, said the FT.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

By Sean O’Meara

Read more:

S Korea Warns US Chips Act Could Backfire, Harm Investment

US Chips Act Fund Ban on China Expansion For 10 Years – FT

US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China: ASML Chief