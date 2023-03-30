fbpx

China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

March 30, 2023

China’s long-term battle to reduce the dollar’s dominance in world trade took two steps forward this week, with the first LNG trade in yuan, plus Brazil agreeing to trade via local currencies


A Chinese oil company settled its first LNG trade in yuan this week, in another move that challenges the US dollar's dominance in world trade.
China’s long-term battle to reduce the power and reach of US dollar hegemony took two steps forward this week.

The first was an announcement on Wednesday by the Brazilian government that it had agreed with Beijing that all bilateral trade will now be settled in their local currencies, rather than the dollar.

That deal is perhaps no surprise given the emphasis put on this issue by Beijing in recent years and the fact China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner.

The second step was news that China’s national oil company CNOOC and France’s TotalEnergies had completed China’s first LNG trade settled in yuan.

The Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange made that announcement on Tuesday.

ALSO SEE:

Saudi Arabia, China in Yuan-Based Oil Sales Talks – WSJ

 

Approximately 65,000 tonnes of LNG imported from the United Arab Emirates changed hands in the trade, it said in a statement.

TotalEnergies confirmed to Reuters that the transaction involved LNG imported from the UAE but did not comment further.

The state-owned Global Times quoted Chinese oil experts who hailed yuan settlement of international LNG trades as “a major event in China’s market-oriented oil and gas reform”, with a CNOOC manager saying it would help “build a diversified ecosystem for LNG trading”.

It said internationalization of the Chinese currency had made “remarkable progress” in recent years, noting that while it only accounts for 7% of all foreign exchange trades globally, the yuan had “become the world’s fifth-largest payment currency, the third-largest currency in trade settlement and the fifth-largest reserve currency”.

China has moved to settle oil and gas trades in yuan in recent years in a bid to promote its currency internationally and to weaken the dollar’s grip on world trade.

Russia has, not surprisingly, increasingly embraced the yuan amid Western sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

During a visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh in December President Xi Jinping announced that China would “make full use” of the Shanghai exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlements of oil and gas trades.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia – WSJ

 

China to Buy Russian Gas in Roubles, Yuan, Says Gazprom

 

Yuan-Rouble Dealings Skyrocket as Russia Embraces the Redback

 

China’s Yuan Reserve Pool Seeks to Limit Dollar Dominance

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

