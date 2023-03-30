China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

China’s long-term battle to reduce the dollar’s dominance in world trade took two steps forward this week, with the first LNG trade in yuan, plus Brazil agreeing to trade via local currencies

China’s long-term battle to reduce the power and reach of US dollar hegemony took two steps forward this week.

The first was an announcement on Wednesday by the Brazilian government that it had agreed with Beijing that all bilateral trade will now be settled in their local currencies, rather than the dollar.

That deal is perhaps no surprise given the emphasis put on this issue by Beijing in recent years and the fact China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner.

The second step was news that China’s national oil company CNOOC and France’s TotalEnergies had completed China’s first LNG trade settled in yuan.

The Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange made that announcement on Tuesday.

Approximately 65,000 tonnes of LNG imported from the United Arab Emirates changed hands in the trade, it said in a statement.

TotalEnergies confirmed to Reuters that the transaction involved LNG imported from the UAE but did not comment further.

The state-owned Global Times quoted Chinese oil experts who hailed yuan settlement of international LNG trades as “a major event in China’s market-oriented oil and gas reform”, with a CNOOC manager saying it would help “build a diversified ecosystem for LNG trading”.

It said internationalization of the Chinese currency had made “remarkable progress” in recent years, noting that while it only accounts for 7% of all foreign exchange trades globally, the yuan had “become the world’s fifth-largest payment currency, the third-largest currency in trade settlement and the fifth-largest reserve currency”.

China has moved to settle oil and gas trades in yuan in recent years in a bid to promote its currency internationally and to weaken the dollar’s grip on world trade.

Russia has, not surprisingly, increasingly embraced the yuan amid Western sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

During a visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh in December President Xi Jinping announced that China would “make full use” of the Shanghai exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlements of oil and gas trades.

Jim Pollard

