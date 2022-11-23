China Shows Sign of Easing Video Game Crackdown – CNBC

China is showing signs of easing an intense regulatory crackdown on its video-game sector, CNBC reported, which said a batch of 70 new games was approved for release last week and noted that tech giants such as Tencent and Netease are likely to benefit if the easing continues.
The China Game Industry Group Committee said the level of gaming addiction has been reduced among people under 18, according to the report, which noted that China’s National Press and Publication Administration brought in a rule last year that restricted kids under 18 years of age from playing online games for more than three hours a week.
Read the full report: CNBC.
