China Shows Sign of Easing Video Game Crackdown – CNBC

November 23, 2022

A batch of 70 new games were approved for release last week, report said


China has approved a batch of 70 new video games.
The China Game Industry Group Committee said that the level of gaming addiction has been reduced among people under 18, after they were restricted from playing games for more than three hours a week. This image was taken on September 3, 2021 by Aly Song for Reuters.

 

China is showing signs of easing an intense regulatory crackdown on its video-game sector, CNBC reported, which said a batch of 70 new games was approved for release last week and noted that tech giants such as Tencent and Netease are likely to benefit if the easing continues.

The China Game Industry Group Committee said the level of gaming addiction has been reduced among people under 18, according to the report, which noted that China’s National Press and Publication Administration brought in a rule last year that restricted kids under 18 years of age from playing online games for more than three hours a week.

Read the full report: CNBC.

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

