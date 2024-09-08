China Slates US After Dutch Bow to ASML Chip Curbs Pressure

The Dutch government’s move to expand export licensing requirements for the firm’s chipmaking tools drew criticism from Beijing

China said on Sunday it was “dissatisfied” with the Netherlands’ decision to bow to pressure from the US and extend export controls on ASML chipmaking equipment.

The Dutch government announced on Friday that it would expand export licensing requirements for ASML’s 1970i and 1980i DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) immersion lithography tools, aligning its rules with export restrictions on the machines unilaterally imposed by the United States last year.

Beijing has repeatedly criticised Washington’s strategy of pressuring allies like the Netherlands and Japan to join export controls targeting Chinese access to cutting-edge chips and chipmaking equipment.

“In recent years, in order to maintain its global hegemony, the United States has continued to … coerce certain countries to tighten export control measures for semiconductors and (related) equipment … China is resolutely opposed to this,” China’s commerce ministry said in response to the Dutch government’s announcement on Friday.

The ministry added that the Dutch side should not abuse export controls, avoid measures that damage Sino-Dutch cooperation in semiconductors, and safeguard the “common interests of Chinese and Dutch enterprises”.

US lobbying has effectively stopped ASML, the world’s biggest vendor of chipmaking equipment, from exporting its most advanced lithography systems to China.

Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever said on Friday the decision was made “for our safety”.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

